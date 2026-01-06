AMD introduces Ryzen AI embedded processor portfolio

AMD has introduced the AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processors, a new portfolio of embedded x86 processors designed to power AI-driven applications at the edge.

From automotive digital cockpits and smart healthcare to physical AI for autonomous systems, including humanoid robotics, the new P100 and X100 Series processors provide OEMs, tier-1 suppliers and system and software developers in automotive and industrial markets with high performance, efficient AI compute in a compact BGA (ball grid array) package for the most constrained embedded systems.

The processors integrate the high-performance “Zen 5” core architecture for scalable x86 performance and deterministic control, an RDNA 3.5 GPU for real-time visualization and graphics, and an XDNA 2 NPU for low-latency, low-power AI acceleration – all in a single chip.

“As industries push for more immersive AI experiences and faster on-device intelligence, they need high performance without added system complexity,” says Salil Raje, senior vice-president and GM of AMD Embedded.

“The Ryzen AI Embedded portfolio brings leadership CPU, GPU and NPU capabilities together in a single device, enabling smarter, more responsive automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems.”

The portfolio includes the P100 Series processors, targeting in-vehicle experiences and industrial automation, and the X100 Series processors featuring higher CPU core counts and AI TOPS performance for more demanding physical AI and autonomous systems.

Purpose-built for in-vehicle experiences

Launching today, P100 Series processors featuring 4-6 cores are optimised for next-generation digital cockpits and HMI (human-machine interfaces), enabling real-time graphics for in-vehicle infotainment displays, AI-driven interactions, and multi-domain responsiveness.

They deliver up to a 2,2X multi-thread and single-thread performance boost over the previous generation, ensuring deterministic control in a compact 25×40 mm BGA package.

With a 15–54-watt operating range and support for –40°C to +105°C environments, it is built for harsh, power- and space-constrained edge systems and 10-year lifecycles.

Immersive graphics

The P100 Series processors integrate an RDNA 3.5 GPU, delivering an estimated 35% faster rendering to power up to four 4K (or two 8K) digital displays simultaneously at 120 frames per second. The AMD video codec engine enables high-fidelity, low latency streaming and responsive playback without burdening the CPU.

The next generation AMD XDNA 2 NPU delivers up to 50 TOPS, for up to 3X higher AI inference performance. XDNA 2 architecture combines understanding of voice, gestures and environmental cues using supported AI models including vision transformers, compact LLMs and CNNs.

Open, safe software stack

Ryzen AI Embedded processors provide a consistent development environment with a unified software stack that spans the CPU, GPU, and NPU. At the runtime layer, developers benefit from optimised CPU libraries, open-standard GPU APIs, and a native XDNA architecture AI runtime enabled through Ryzen AI Software.

The entire software stack is built on the open-source, Xen hypervisor-based virtualization framework that securely isolates multiple operating system domains. This enables Yocto or Ubuntu to power the HMI, FreeRTOS to manage real-time control, and Android or Windows to support richer applications, all running safely in parallel.

With an open-source foundation, long-term OS support, and an ASIL-B capable architecture, they help customers reduce costs, simplify customisation, and accelerate the path to production for automotive and industrial systems.