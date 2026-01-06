HP launches new consumer range

HP Inc has announced the company’s newest innovations, with updates to its full HP OmniBook consumer portfolio that deliver passion-ready experiences for consumers to work smarter, look sharper, and lead better.

“Today’s consumers use their PCs in more ways than ever before to create content, stream entertainment, code, or game. And regardless what hat they may wear at any given point – student by day, entrepreneur or freelancer by night – they all need devices that can keep up with whatever comes their way,” says Samuel Chang, division president: Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc.

“Our newest OmniBook, OmniStudio, and Chromebook portfolios deliver our widest range of PCs yet – engineered to power the most demanding types of work while designed to enable whatever consumers love to do.”

Powerful Performance Meets Stunning Design

The line between work and personal life has become increasingly blurred. Up to 12.5% of the total global workforce is made up of online gig workers, and people are using their PCs not just for school or personal tasks, but for side hustles, freelancing, and exploring their entrepreneurial spirit. Knowledge workers are using AI more than ever, with a 39 increase year-over-year in daily AI use. And close to half of all knowledge workers are optimistic about work because they believe tech will improve it. The company’s newest HP OmniBook Ultra and HP OmniStudio X 27 deliver unique Copilot+ experiences such as Click to Dox and improved Windows search that support multitasking and help you get the work done, so you have more time to enjoy what you love.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14: Performance Never Looked So Good

Ideal for forward-thinkers who demand pro-grade experiences on the go, the OmniBook Ultra 14 is the world’s slimmest consumer notebook with the fastest AI performance HP’s most premium consumer notebook is engineered to achieve a perfect blend of portable performance and design to power the most demanding workloads:

Delivers performance that’s right for you, with a choice of an HP-exclusive Snapdragon® X2 Elite variant with 85 NPU TOPS co-engineered for fast content creation and automating tasks across multiple AI apps; or next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processors for graphic-heavy AI workloads. And both options deliver all-day battery life to ensure work gets done.

Designed without sacrificing performance to be 52% lighter than the previous generation, and 5% thinner than a 2025 MacBook Air 13 (M4) – and still manages to pack up to a stunning 3K OLED display ideal for multimedia workflows.

Adapts to how you work with a new posture detection feature that encourages more ergonomic productivity, detecting if your neck is tilting, you’re slouching, or you’re at an awkward angle.

Built to last with the world’s most durably slim 14-inch consumer notebook, proven through 20 military-standard (MIL-STD-810) tests for drops, shocks, temperature extremes, and more

HP OmniStudio X 27: Create without Limits

For creators and designers who work out of a home office, the OmniStudio X 27 All-in-One (AIO) unleashes a new era of speed, creativity and multitasking. The device:

Delivers professional-grade viewing with the world’s first Neo:LED AIO PC with dual 100% colour coverage.

Supercharges AI performance for faster creations, designs, and multitasking with its next-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 processorxviii and the optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. Seamlessly connects with a laptop using the world’s first consumer AIO PC with Thunderbolt Share, xx, xxi ideal for professionals who use a laptop to meet with clients during the day, and work on the AIO at night. Share a webcam and control the AIO and a laptop with one keyboard and mouse, transferring files between both PCs with ease

Easily shares artwork, sketches, and notes while on video calls with the tilt of the camera using the world’s first

Windows consumer AIO PC with Surface View.

HP Omnibook refresh

HP is also announcing a complete refresh of its entire OmniBook lineup – engineered to make the most of the latest innovative technology from industry partners. PCs across the portfolio offer unparalleled choice for consumers, coming in a wide range of sizes and processors, including next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processors, next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors, and the newest Snapdragon X2 Elite (supporting up to 85 TOPS of NPU) and Snapdragon X2 Plus processors. These Copilot+ PCs xxiii include unique AI experiences for even greater productivity and creativity.

OmniBook X Series: Ideal for tech-savvy professionals and freelancers who need stylish flexibility paired with powerful performance, the OmniBook X offers sleek, portable performance.

OmniBook 7 Series: A trusted portable companion, these PCs are a productivity powerhouse and let you show up at your best for professional-grade video calls with Windows Studio Effects, and audio tuning by Poly Studio for crystal-clear voice and minimal background noise.

OmniBook 5 Series: Great for families, students, and professionals on the move, these PCs deliver responsive AI performance, lifelike OLED visuals, and more for seamless productivity in a slim aluminum design.

OmniBook 3 Series: Designed for people looking to simplify their everyday life with performance that supports AI workloads at a great value, these devices come in a wide range of sizes and processor options from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies.

HP Chromebook update

The company updated its Chromebook Plus lineup, pairing the seamless connectivity of the ChromeOS with the latest Google AI tools to multitask smarter, improving productivity and streamlining workflows

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 easily adapts and syncs to your day with a 360° hinge, stunning 2K display, and rugged drop-tested design.

The HP Chromebook Plus 14 lets you stay productive, focused, and confident throughout the day with effortless collaboration using the device’s crisp 2K display and FHD camera.

There are also updates to HP’s overall Chromebook offerings, focusing on users who want reliability, security and seamless connectivity between their Android and Google devices.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is the ideal partner for multi-taskers, easily letting you switch from laptop to tablet mode to type, sketch or stream on the go with its vivid 2k 16:10 display.

The HP Chromebook 14 keeps you in sync and productive, with up to 8 hours of battery life to power you through your tasks.

New consumer experiences

All HP consumer PCs launching at CES include HP’s new award-winning Digital Passport hub. HP consumer PCs running Windows 11 will also include two new digital lifestyle tools designed to get the most out of your device: