Samsung debuts Galaxy Book6

At CES 2026, Samsung Electronics debuted the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book6.

“At Samsung, we believe true innovation starts with getting the fundamentals right,” says Won-Joon Choi, president, chief operating officer and head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Performance defines the PC experience. With the Galaxy Book6 series, we combine unparalleled speed and power with dependable AI to deliver the exceptional productivity and creativity capabilities users expect from Samsung.”

The Galaxy Book6 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors — the first client system-on-chips (SoCs) built on Intel 18A — and delivers efficient, high-speed CPU, GPU, and NPU1 performance.

The new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, built on Intel 18A — 1,8-nanometer class node — deliver up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores), enabling more than 60% faster CPU performance than previous generation Intel ® And with an integrated NPU that delivers up to 50 TOPS, AI-driven tasks like image cleanup, translation, and intelligent search happen quickly, without relying on the cloud.

With the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, Galaxy Book6 Ultra unlocks next-level creativity and entertainment experiences with high-speed AI image generation, super-smooth video playback and editing, and deeply immersive gaming.

Samsung’s cooling architecture delivers efficient and consistent operation, without the trade-off of excess noise. The newly optimised vapour chamber and airflow system enhance heat dissipation while maintaining quiet operation across Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro models.

The vapour chamber is introduced for the first time ever in the Pro series lineup on Galaxy Book6 Pro and redesigned with a larger surface area in Galaxy Book6 Ultra, distributing heat more evenly to keep the devices cool and ensuring responsiveness under heavy workloads.

Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro have increased the size of their fins, thin metal components attached to the vapor chamber that increase surface area and allow air from the fan to carry heat away. By expanding the surface area, heat is transferred and released more effectively, improving cooling efficiency by 35% compared to the previous generation.

In Galaxy Book6 Ultra, a newly added dual path outlet fan and heatsink absorb heat from the processor and other internal components and dissipate it, preventing overheating and performance slowdowns.

The re-engineered fan has an optimized angle that releases heat quickly and efficiently, a larger inlet grill improves airflow by allowing more heat to be expelled through the fan, and Samsung’s proprietary uneven blade spacing technology minimises fan noise.

Samsung designed Galaxy Book6 to deliver the lasting power required for truly seamless, all-day operation. More efficient power management extends real-world usage, giving users extra time to stay productive and connected, wherever the day takes them.

Engineered with Samsung’s longest-lasting Galaxy Book battery yet for the Ultra and Pro series, with Galaxy Book6 Ultra delivering up to 30 hours of video playback, extending everyday usage by approximately five hours compared to the previous generation.

Super-fast charging on Galaxy Book6 Ultra restores up to 63% of battery life in just 30 minutes, so users can plug in during a quick coffee break and power through hours of meetings, classes, or creative work without slowing down.

Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro introduce a significantly upgraded display that delivers vivid, high-contrast visuals with exceptional clarity in any lighting — minimising glare while maintaining rich detail and depth.

With an HDR peak brightness of up to 1 000 nits, the advanced Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with touch screen offers clear contrast and vivid colour indoors or outdoors, while an SDR peak brightness of 500 nits ensures exceptional clarity for everyday tasks. Users can easily interact with the touch screen and edit content directly on the screen.

Vision Booster intelligently adapts the display to outdoor environments by analyzing ambient light and on-screen content, enhancing visibility and color accuracy even in bright sunlight. Combined with advanced anti-reflective technology that minimizes glare, it ensures clearer, more comfortable viewing experiences wherever you are.

True Bright 1300 certification ensures the display achieves perceived brightness levels that enhance clarity and vibrancy, while the True Black 0.0005 nits enables real black levels for immersive viewing — perfect for creative work, entertainment, and productivity.

An adaptive 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth, fluid motion that's ideal for animation, gaming, and video streaming.

Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC enhances durability with improved drop and scratch resistance, while reducing front-surface reflection by up to 75% compared to standard glass. This advanced glass composite ensures improved viewing clarity even in bright environments while maintaining the renowned resilience of Gorilla Glass for long-lasting performance.

Samsung equipped Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro with optimised speaker placement that delivers balanced sound, keeping voices clear during meetings and classes while delivering rich, immersive bass for movies and gaming.

In Galaxy Book6 Ultra, six speakers with Dolby Atmos, including four force-canceling woofers and two tweeters, deliver high octaves and powerful bass for crisp and clear room-filling sound that’s perfect for immersive movie watching, gaming, and music playback.

A balanced, back-to-back woofer design in Galaxy Book6 Ultra cancels vibration to reduce distortion, keeping sound clean and the laptop stable, even at higher volumes.

Across both Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Galaxy Book6 Pro 16, up-firing tweeters enhance clarity and openness for calls and dialogue, while side-firing woofers produce deeper, more dynamic bass, adding impact to music and entertainment.

Galaxy Book6 includes Galaxy AI to deliver fast and intuitive experiences that effortlessly span on-device and cloud-based intelligence. The result is smart tools that feel quick, reliable, and ready to keep up from morning to night.

AI Select allows users to easily select any text using their fingertips on a touchscreen and instantly get helpful information and insights while browsing, shopping, or viewing content online. And with AI cut out, users can now instantly cut out backgrounds from images, making it easy to prepare high-quality visuals for presentations, e-commerce listings, or marketing materials.

Intelligent Search uses natural language, so users can simply describe the content they're looking for and quickly locate it — whether it's a photo from a family vacation, adjusting settings, or a file from two weeks ago.

Note Assist enhances writing and note-taking by summarizing text and translating notes into multiple languages, ideal for quickly organizing ideas after meetings or converting notes into another language for collaboration with global teams.

Storage Share permits seamless access to photos and files across Galaxy devices, so users can open photos stored on their Galaxy phone and edit them on Galaxy Book6's larger screen without the need to use cables or external drives.

Link to Windows/Phone Link on your Galaxy phones brings phone apps, messages, and notifications to Galaxy Book6's larger display for more comfortable and efficient multitasking. For example, users can capture a photo on their Galaxy phone, refine it with Generative Edit, and continue making edits on their PC. Or they can use Live Translate during calls or chats, with translated content for review comfortably on their laptop's larger screen.

Nearby Devices allows users to see devices at a glance and easily connect them with drag and drop to check available features right away. For example, during a meeting, users can quickly link their Galaxy Book6 to a Galaxy Tab or Galaxy smartphone to share files, mirror screens, or control devices easily — unlocking seamless collaboration and productivity.

Multi Control allows a single cursor to move across Galaxy Book6, phone, and tablet, empowering effortless copy, paste, and drag-and-drop between devices. Users can pull a photo from their phone or text from their Galaxy Tab and drop them directly into a presentation on their PC — perfect for working quickly and efficiently.

Second Screen lets users expand their workspace instantly for added flexibility, such as by pulling up and viewing research on a Galaxy Tab while editing a document on Galaxy Book6.

Samsung Knox provides multi-layered, hardware-based security to block attacks and protect data, while Windows 11 Secured-core PC features add an additional layer of defense.

Every Galaxy Book6 undergoes rigorous durability and quality testing to meet Samsung’s highest standards, and for added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements.