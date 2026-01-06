Samsung makes enterprise debut

Samsung Electronics’ Spatial Signage has been recognised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® as part of the CES Innovation Awards 2026 program.

The award marks Samsung’s first-ever recognition in the Enterprise Technology category, coinciding with the company’s commercial display debut at the show.

Each year, the CES Innovation Awards honour outstanding design and engineering across a vast range of technology products.

First introduced at IFA 2025, Spatial Signage is a glasses-free 3D display that delivers an immersive visual experience.

It delivers immersive realism by adding multidimensional depth to 2D visuals, creating more captivating shopping experiences with existing content.

The display’s 2,1-inch profile and slim 85-inch frame allow for seamless placement in design-conscious environments, from big box chains to luxury stores and even stadiums.

With Samsung VXT built in, users can remotely deploy in-store content across devices, from vivid images of in-store merchandise to enticing promotional offers.