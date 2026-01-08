Acer adds AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors across Copilot+ PC portfolio

Acer has launched new models across its laptop portfolio with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, including the thin-and-light Acer Swift Go 16 AI, the mainstream Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI, and the Acer Nitro V 16 AI for gaming, all featuring Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11.

Built on the advanced “Zen 5” architecture, the new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors enhance productivity and creative capabilities across the board.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-A71/T) features up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors and AMD Radeon 880M graphics, up to WUXGA+ OLED displays, and AI-enhanced features for everyday productivity.

Sporting a laser-etched aluminium chassis and thin designs that open a full 180 degrees, the Acer Swift Go 16 AI is backed by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Its 5M IR cameras with High Dynamic Range and Human Presence Detection Technology enhance video calls and privacy, while dual DTS®:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology and Acer Multi-control touchpads round out their user-centric features.

WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity are supplemented by an array of I/O ports, including dual USB Type-C ports, dual USB Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI

Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-A71M/T) and Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-A71M/T) are equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors, optimised with multi-day battery life for extended use while minimizing charging interruptions. Each have vibrant WUXGA displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and refresh rates up to 120 Hz, available in both touch and non-touch configurations, including OLED panel options. They support up to 32 GB of memory, up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a comprehensive set of ports, including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack, along with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above.

Designed with style, comfort, and flexibility in mind, the new Acer Aspire AI series impresses with large touchpads for effortless navigation, and full-flat 180-degree hinges for collaboration and sharing. Balancing portability and durability, the series is ideal for mobile students and young professionals.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-A71) features up to the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 180 Hz refresh rate. The system has up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators.

Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and generate images at unprecedented speed. The laptop also offers immersive audiovisuals for gamers and creators with DTS:X Ultra audio and include a FHD IR webcam with camera shutter in a streamlined design.