Dell unveils UltraSharp monitors

Dell is launching two world-first UltraSharp monitors; an ultrawide curved 132-cm 6K productivity powerhouse for financial traders, executives, engineers and data professionals, and a 81-cm 4K QD-OLED display for creative professionals who demand perfect colour accuracy.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the world’s first 132-cm ultrawide curved 6K monitor 1 with IPS Black panel technology. Designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers and executives who manage multiple applications simultaneously, it replaces multi-monitor setups with one seamless display. It’s also the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification 2 , emitting up to 60% less blue light when compared to competition, helping to reduce eye fatigue during extended work sessions.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a CES 2026 Innovation Award honouree, is the world's first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR)4, specifically engineered for creative professionals in media, entertainment and design. Offering QD-OLED infinite contrast and exceptional colour precision, it gives professionals full control of colour-critical workflows like film and video editing, colour grading and product design.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U5226KW)

For professionals who manage vast amounts of information, the Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is a game-changer. This monitor replaces multi-display setups with a single, seamless 132-cm 6K curved IPS Black panel, maximising productivity and reducing clutter.

Compared to a setup with two 68.5-cm QHD monitors and one 109-cm 4K monitor, it offers 61,000 more pixels and 25% higher pixel density for sharper, more detailed content – all while using less physical space.

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor delivers superior visual clarity with its 6K resolution at 129 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and IPS Black technology for richer blacks and sharper visuals. It’s also designed for eye comfort, emitting up to 60% less blue light compared to competitors while maintaining professional grade colour accuracy. In addition, the ambient light sensor helps ensure your eyes stay comfortable during long work sessions.

Users can connect up to four PCs simultaneously. A new internal multi-stream transport feature that functions in conjunction with picture-by-picture treats each partitioned screen as an individual monitor. Built in KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) features let you control all connected PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.

A single-cable Thunderbolt 4 connection, compatible with both Windows and macOS, delivers up to 140W of power to charge your laptop. The monitor also features pop-out quick access ports, including two 27W USB-C and one 10W USB-A, for easy connection to various peripherals.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor (U3226Q)

Creative professionals require absolute colour precision, visual brilliance and uncompromised control to ensure their work appears consistent across all monitors. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor delivers on all fronts with its advanced QD-OLED technology and features designed specifically for colour-critical tasks.

The monitor boasts a 4K QD-OLED panel with an infinite contrast ratio of 1.5M:1, DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision HDR for deeper blacks, brighter highlights and stunning colour depth. It comes with true-to-life colour accuracy (Delta E <1) right out of the box and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 colour gamut, making it ideal for film editing, colour grading and broadcast work.

The integrated colourimeter stores calibration results directly on the monitor, ensuring consistent professional colour accuracy. IT teams can calibrate remotely without physical presence.

Programmable direct keys provide quick access to preferred colour settings, while Dell Colour Management and Dell Colour Management Console software gives colour professionals and IT managers complete control over monitor settings and fleet management.

These features wouldn’t matter if your screen had a glossy finish in bright work environments. The first-ever Anti-Glare Low Reflectance coating on a QD-OLED panel, combined with Display HDR True Black 500 standard, makes this THE monitor for creative professionals.