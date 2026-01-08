Hisense advances RGB MiniLED

Hisense unveiled the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV and Laser Projector XR10 at CES 2026.

The RGB MiniLED evo builds on the traditional red, green, and blue backlight structure, and is believed to be the industry’s first to introduce a Sky Blue–Cyan fourth LED into the MiniLED backlight system.

With the advanced 134-bit colour control and a color coverage exceeding 110% of BT.2020, RGB MiniLED evo enables more faithful reproduction of skies, water, and cyan-green tones, and it also delivers professional-grade color accuracy with ΔE<1.0 through enhanced system-level color calibration.

In addition, its optimised light-source design reduces harmful blue light by up to 80%, supporting a more comfortable and natural long-term viewing experience on ultra-large screens.

The 116UXS, the first product powered by RGB MiniLED evo, represents a decisive shift toward structure-driven display innovation, placing color fidelity, visual comfort, and real viewing experience at the center of next-generation large-screen television design. This is where extreme performance truly meets lasting comfort.

UR8 and UR9 are Hisense’s core RGB MiniLED TV lineups, designed to bring true RGB MiniLED performance to more consumers through mainstream pricing and the widest size coverage.

UR8 and UR9 deliver true RGB MiniLED and AI-driven color and scene optimisation, while extending accessibility across 55-inch to 100-inch sizes.

For ultra-large-screen home cinema scenarios, Hisense has added to its TriChroma laser technology. Making its global debut at CES 2026, the XR10 delivers cinematic-scale visuals with high brightness, rich color expression, and stable long-term performance, offering an immersive home theater solution for projections up to 300 inches.

Together, RGB MiniLED for ultra-large TVs and TriChroma Laser for home cinema projection define Hisense’s large-screen display strategy, addressing both premium living-room viewing and immersive cinematic experiences..