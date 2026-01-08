HP showcases the future of work

This week At CES 2026, HP Inc debuted new technologies that position personal fulfilment as the next frontier for driving business growth.

Knowledge workers worldwide are feeling under pressure; just 20% have a healthy relationship with work. But given the right tools and technology, the likelihood of workers having a healthy work relationship more than doubles – and increases five-fold when the workforce sees their company investing in them.

As businesses navigate unprecedented challenges, HP remains steadfast in its commitment to pioneering solutions that foster professional fulfilment and accelerate business growth, ensuring that the future of work is both human-centered and technology-driven.

New products and solutions include:

Designing for the future of work means creating solutions that move, connect, and adapt to any workspace. HP’s newest form factor, the HP EliteBoard G1a, is the world’s first full AI PC built into a keyboard and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.

Built for leaders shaping the future of work, HP introduced its HP EliteBook X G2 Series, the next generation of premium business laptops built for the AI era and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.

Bringing passion-ready experiences so consumers can work smarter, look sharper, and lead better, HP unveiled new updates to the full HP OmniBook consumer portfolio – including the new HP OmniBook Ultra 14 and HP OmniStudioX

Delivering AI-powered productivity right at the printer, HP introduced the first integration of Microsoft Copilot into HP Office Print devices with HP for Microsoft 365 Copilot, providing document summarization, translation, and smart organization to help businesses work faster, smarter, and more securely.

Keep hybrid work running smoothly and strengthen IT’s ability to maintain business continuity across distributed environments with enhancements to the company’s Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) employee device management features

Pair your new HP PC with intuitive, ergonomic, and sustainable peripherals for every workspace, including a stylish pink version of the HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 720M, a new compact USB-C HP 65W GaN Wall Charger, lightweight and durable HP Protective Series laptop sleeves, and more.

When it’s time to clock out, get your game on. HP is redefining how gamers play, create, and perform, unifying its OMEN and HyperX brands under one master gaming brand – HyperX – and engineering the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling, xi the HyperX OMEN MAX 16.

To understand your PC’s origin story, HP developed HP Digital Passport, a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, giving customers one place to access PC essentials: from getting started, discovering unique product features and their device’s sustainability story, to finding support options as their needs evolve.

Future of Work Accelerator 2026

Applications Open Soon As part of HP’s commitment to business growth and professional fulfillment, the Future of Work Accelerator expands access to technology and skills for disconnected communities. Since 2022, the Accelerator has served 35 nonprofits across 13 countries, reaching 11,3-million people. The Accelerator provides $100 000 in funding, $100 000 worth of HP hardware and solutions, and a six-month training and mentorship program to participating organisations.

In 2026, the Accelerator is returning to the US, where it was piloted, and will be open to both nonprofits and for-profits for the first time, with a focus on AI and the Future of Work. Applications open on 12 January 2026, and the deadline to apply is 6 February 2026.