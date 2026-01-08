LG unveils new premium gaming monitor

LG Electronics has announced the global launch of its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo at CES 2026.

The inaugural UltraGear evo lineup features three flagship models – 39GX950B, 27GM950B and 52G930B – united by a shared foundation of high-resolution excellence.

39-Inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B) has a new on-device AI solution to analyze and enhance content in real time before it reaches the panel, delivering 5K-class clarity without requiring GPU upgrades. It incorporates AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound, the monitor refines images and audio performance.

Visual performance is enhanced by LG’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, delivering improved brightness, colour accuracy and panel longevity with perfect black and lifelike colours.

Designed to adapt to different gaming genres, the Dual Mode feature allows seamless switching between 165Hz at 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD, supported by an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time – enabling gamers to prioritize either visual fidelity or ultra-smooth competitive play.

The 1500R-curved 21:9 ultrawide display that retains the vertical height of a 32-inch screen while expanding horizontal immersion for both gaming and multitasking. With a pixel density of 142 PPI and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, the monitor delivers detailed highlights and deep blacks even in the darkest scenes.

5K New MiniLED

The LG UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 (27GM950B) is designed to improve blooming control. By effectively minimising halo effects that commonly affect high-resolution MiniLED displays, the monitor delivers professional-grade 5K precision with optical clarity.

Featuring 2,304 local dimming zones, combined with Zero Optical Distance engineering that minimises the gap between the panel and LED, the monitor delivers ultra-high luminance and refined contrast accuracy that preserves fine details across both bright and dark scenes.

Like the 39-inch GX9, the 27GM950B incorporates the on-device AI solution, enabling 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound to enhance image and audio in real time without GPU overhead.

For versatile gaming performance, the monitor supports Dual Mode operation, allowing users to switch between 165Hz at 5K resolution and 330Hz at QHD, paired with a fast 1ms (GtG) response time. Certified VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and delivering peak brightness of up to 1,250 nits, the display ensures vivid highlights, intense flames and sharp flashes of light are rendered with striking realism alongside deep, controlled blacks.

52-Inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 (52G930B) is said to be the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor, offering gamers a range of screen size options, paired with a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The screen features the vertical viewing height of a standard 42-inch 16:9 display, stretching horizontally for a 12:9 panoramic view. This form factor provides a workspace 33% wider than a standard UHD monitor. A 1000R curvature encloses the user’s peripheral vision for seamless immersion. Visuals are equally impactful delivering vivid colour and deep contrast validated by VESA Display HDR 600.

“The new UltraGear evo marks a definitive turning point, signaling the end of compromises in gaming display performance,” says Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With innovations like industry-first 5K AI Upscaling, the lineup ensures that whether gamers prefer perfect blacks, unmatched brightness, or expansive scale, they can enjoy the same high standard of performance, clarity and immersion in high resolution.

“This reflects our excellence in delivering high-resolution technology not only to the B2C gaming market but also through precision-driven B2B solutions like medical monitors.”