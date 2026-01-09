Consumer trends point to cautious optimism for economy

TransUnion’s Q3 2025 South Africa Industry Insights Report highlights key trends in the South Africa credit market: vehicle asset finance continued its recovery, with stable account volumes and rising balances supported by longer loan terms and more affordable vehicle choices.

Credit card usage expanded, with total book balances growing faster than account volumes, even as average balances per card remained stable and new account credit limits were reduced.

Non-bank personal loans surged, driven by higher-risk consumers, though elevated delinquencies underscore the importance of strong affordability checks and consumer safeguards.

These shifting patterns in credit demand, usage and risk occurred against the backdrop of a cautiously improving economy. A 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut in July, driven by favourable inflation trends, gave consumers some relief.

However, unemployment remained high at 31,9% for the quarter, highlighting persistent labour pressures that constrained the wallets of many consumers.

Within this context, the credit market showed signs of strategic adjustment. Consumers — especially younger cohorts — relied more on credit to manage day-to-day expenses and cash flow, while lenders recalibrated growth and risk strategies.

Vehicle asset finance recovery extended

South Africa’s vehicle finance market grew for the third consecutive quarter, driven by younger consumers in prime and below-prime risk tiers. New account originations rose 17,2% year-over-year (YoY), with the average new loan amount increasing to R412 000, up from R400 962 a year earlier.

Growth was supported by a shift in the used-to-new financing ratio, which fell from 2.67 in Q3 2020 to 1.03 in Q3 2025. Near-parity between new and used financing reflects the availability of budget-friendly new models, often compact or entry-level, that have narrowed the cost gap.

Consumers also opted for longer loan terms, prioritising monthly affordability over total lifetime financing cost. In Q3 2025, 49,6% of loans were for 72 months or longer, up from 38,2% four years ago and 45,6% in Q3 2024.

First-time buyer participation remained strong at 42% of originations, slightly up from 40% a year earlier. Nearly one-third (32%) of originations were to Gen Z consumers (born 1995–2010). Among first-time buyers, 80% were prime or below, compared to 48% for existing borrowers.

Account-level delinquencies stayed elevated at 7,2%, which underscores the need for early warning and pre-delinquency outreach, especially for borrowers showing signs of payment strain and increased reliance on credit.

“The market is stabilising away from the post-pandemic skew toward used vehicles, supporting consumers’ preferences for warranty coverage and predictable maintenance while expanding inclusion and access,” says Ayesha Hatea, director of research and consulting at TransUnion South Africa. “In an increasingly competitive market, lenders need to calibrate loan terms, deposits, and residual values to match current conditions and customise products and insurance bundles for segments returning to new purchases.”

Credit cards reinforced role as financial buffers

Consumers remained under pressure: more than four in 10 (41%) households said their income was not keeping up with inflation in Q3 2025, and 77% listed inflation for everyday goods as a top concern, according to TransUnion’s Q3 Consumer Pulse Study.

As consumers sought liquidity amid these concerns, credit card originations rose 13,8% YoY, although average credit limits on new cards issued fell 9,8% YoY.

Outstanding balances increased 7,7% YoY, and average balances per card were up 2,6% YoY.

The risk mix of card originations shifted towards higher risk borrowers: subprime consumers comprised 58,3% of new cards opened in Q3 2025, up from 52,4% a year earlier, while the share held by prime and above borrowers declined.

Lower credit limits on new cards likely reflect lenders’ efforts to manage affordability and mitigate risk exposure, even as originations skewed toward higher-risk borrowers.

Account-level delinquency increased to 12,7%. This, along with a heavier subprime mix, stable balances, and lower credit lines suggests that lenders have deliberately shifted their focus to riskier borrowers to fuel growth.

Consumers also managed their financial obligations by taking out additional credit. This was evident in the Q3 2025 TransUnion Consumer Pulse Report which found that nearly one third (30%) of surveyed consumers stated that they took an additional credit product to pay off an existing credit product during the quarter.

“While lenders seek growth, they are simultaneously tightening credit lines and deploying early interventions to protect portfolio quality,” says Hatea. “Dynamic credit line strategies and early interventions are key. Expanding pre-delinquency outreach and offering short-term hardship solutions can prevent roll-through into missed payments beyond three months, especially for subprime consumers carrying larger balances.”

Bank and non-bank personal loan trends diverged further

Differences in growth and risk patterns between bank and non-bank lenders widened in Q3 2025. Banks expanded cautiously, focusing on larger, purposeful loans, while non-bank lenders grew through smaller, short-term loans aimed at higher-risk segments.

These shifts reflect differing consumer targeting strategies of the two lender groups and increasing affordability pressures on higher-risk borrowers.

Bank-issued personal loan originations rose 7,6% YoY, with average new loan amounts up 9,3% YoY, reinforcing a trend toward larger loans for purposeful borrowing.

However, the number of consumers carrying a personal loan balance fell 3.6% from the previous quarter, suggesting loan consolidation and/or repayment by borrowers. Account-level delinquency reached 28.1%, indicating repayment strain despite banks’ disciplined approach to growth and proactive measures to manage long-term defaults.

Non-bank personal loan originations rose 8,5% YoY, but average new personal loan amounts fell by the same margin of 8,5%. Average balances per account dropped 31,9% YoY, showing that these loans are increasingly used for short-term or emergency needs rather than financing larger purchases or debt consolidation.

Risk indicators deteriorated sharply: account-level delinquencies surged upwards to 49,4%, highlighting rising financial stress among non-bank personal loan borrowers, compounded by a greater concentration of subprime consumers.

“Personal loan lenders need to balance access with sustainability,” says Hatea. “Stronger affordability checks and better early warning systems can prevent roll-through into deeper delinquency. Proactive engagement with at-risk consumers and tailored hardship solutions will help preserve portfolio health while maintaining access to credit.”

Key South African Credit Market Metrics (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024)

Product YoY origination growth Serious account-level delinquency rate* Credit card 13.80% 12.70% Bank personal loan 7.60% 28.10% Non-bank personal loan 8.50% 49.40% Clothing accounts 9.85% 25.60% Retail instalment -1.45% 27.40% Retail revolving 5.20% 17.90% Home loans 10.68% 7.60% Vehicle finance 17.20% 7.20%

*Account-level serious delinquency rate, measured as a percentage of accounts three or more months in arrears

With an improving macroeconomic environment, driven by moderating inflation and associated interest rate cuts, continued shifts in the consumer credit market are to be expected.

However, Hatea concludes: “Even though there are cautious signs of improvement, lenders and policymakers must remain agile when balancing growth with resilience. Refining segmentation strategies and enhancing early risk detection will be key to supporting consumer financial health and maintaining long-term portfolio stability.”