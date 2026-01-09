Internet shut down in Iran

Iran’s security services have shut down Internet access in the country, as protests calling for regime change continue to spread.

Yesterday, heads of security services and the judiciary warned that they would take action against protestors, and today the country seems to have been taken offline.

Protests have spread beyond the capital Tehran, with citizens calling for the ouster of the Islamic government.

Government buildings have been set alight during the protests, which have included men, women and children.

NetBlocks shows that Internet connectivity saw an abrupt drop in connection levels on Thursday afternoon, with most of the country now appearing to be completely offline.

It’s not the first time the Iranian government – or other governments across the world – have cut the Internet to curb protests or prevent access to information they deem inflammatory.