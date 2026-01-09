LG Electronics unveils ‘AI in Action’ approach

LG Electronics (LG) presented its approach to “AI in Action” at LG World Premiere, the company’s annual pre-CES event in Las Vegas.

The company highlighted three core pillars behind its strategy: Affectionate Intelligence that has evolved into action-oriented AI, industry-leading products grounded in core technological excellence and a seamlessly orchestrated ecosystem that extends beyond the home to vehicles and commercial spaces – all focused on delivering tangible, everyday customer value.

Held under the theme “Innovation in tune with you,” the event welcomed approximately 1,000 guests, including global media, industry experts and partners, with many more joining via live stream around the world.

LG showcased the next chapter of its Affectionate Intelligence, first introduced two years ago. At this year’s World Premiere, the company showcased how its AI now puts intelligence into Action – AI that moves beyond conversation to actively orchestrate devices, spaces and services, making everyday life more comfortable, efficient and intuitive.

The event opened with CEO Lyu Jae-cheol taking the stage. Introducing the question, “What if AI could step out of the screen and start working for us in real life?” Lyu explained how LG’s approach to AI in Action is built on three pillars:

Excellence in device rooted in core technologies

A seamlessly connected ecosystem

Expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home

The strategy culminates in LG’s Zero Labour Home vision – a future in which intelligent devices become agent appliances, and those appliances operate as a single AI system that manages daily tasks on the customer’s behalf. The goal is to give customers back their most valuable resource: time.

As the physical expression of this vision, LG CLOiD was introduced as a “home-specialised agent” capable of performing tasks with its two arms and five-fingered hands, learning the home environment and continuously optimizing it. Designed for real homes, LG CLOiD combines a safety-first structure with a mobility-optimised form factor, enabling stable, precise operation even when a child or pet suddenly pulls on it, while ensuring smooth, controlled movement throughout the home.

“As a global leader in home appliances, our deep understanding of customer lifestyles is a powerful advantage,” says Lyu, sharing his ambition “to set a new standard for future home life through a variety of solutions, including robots.”

He added that he expects the customer’s AI experience “not to remain in the home, but to connect across various spaces such as vehicles, workplaces and commercial areas, becoming an integral part of their lives.”

LG also introduced a wide range of core products, showcasing industry-leading technological innovations such as its next-generation OLED TV and the AI-evolved LG SIGNATURE lineup, which applies advanced AI to elevate performance and ease of use.

Through a short vignette of daily life, LG demonstrated how its approach to AI in Action works in real life:

Contextual Awareness and Proactive Suggestion: On the way home, a user says, “I’ll be home soon,” via the ThinQ app. Based on the user’s usual jogging routine and a rainy forecast, LG CLOiD suggests an alternative plan – “how about an indoor workout instead of jogging?”

Orchestrated Task Handling: Before the user arrives, LG CLOiD adjusts the air conditioner and retrieves workout clothes from the dryer.

Ambient Assistance for Daily Tasks: LG CLOiD folds laundry, organizes dishes and manages priorities – reducing both physical effort and mental load.

LG also laid out how its Affectionate Intelligence is extending beyond the home to drive meaningful change across vehicles, workplaces and commercial facilities, with the goal of realizing a fully connected ecosystem.