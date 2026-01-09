LG launches Wallpaper TV

At CES 2026, LG Electronics unveiled its latest OLED lineup, headlined by the return of the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV.

The W6 revives LG’s Wallpaper Design first introduced in 2017, is now combined with True Wireless connectivity and Hyper Radiant Colour Technology.

The LG OLED evo W6 has a nine-millimeter-class thin body, achieved by miniaturisation of essential components and a re-engineering of its internal architecture. An improved wall mount also enables the TV to sit flush against the wall from edge-to-edge.

LG’s True Wireless technology means customers can place the Wallpaper TV almost anywhere in the room. All inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box – which can be positioned up to 10 meters away – a delivers visually lossless 4K video and audio.

LG’ Hyper Radiant Colour Technology improves black, colour and brightness while lowering reflection. Powered by Brightness Booster Ultra, the TV achieves luminance levels up to 3,9-times brighter than conventional OLEDs.

The Wallpaper TV uses a screen engineered for the lowest reflectance among LG TVs, earning the industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek.

The new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3 features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 5,6-times more powerful, and enables the new Dual AI Engine.