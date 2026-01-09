Refresh from Dell at CES 2026

Dell Technologies has announced a strategic expansion of its consumer and gaming portfolio.

At CES 2026, the company reintroduced its XPS brand with designs across new form factors and price points, expanded its Alienware line to reach more gamers and launched two UltraSharp monitors.

According to Jeff Clarke, vice-chairman and chief operating officer of Dell Technologies: “We’re getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We’re also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we’re building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware’s notebook lineup. This is about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point.”

XPS redesign

Dell is bringing back the XPS brand with a reinterpreted design. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature a sleek design crafted from CNC-machined aluminium, refined interfaces, stunning displays, and optimised performance.

The XPS 14 weighs about 1,3kg which is more than 200g lighter than the previous generation and the XPS 16 comes in at 1,6kg, almost 500g lighter than its predecessor. Available with tandem OLED display options, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and built-in Intel Arc graphics it features 12 Xe cores for portability and performance.

Alienware expands

Alienware is doubling the breadth of its laptop family to reach more gamers. Later this year, the brand will introduce two new product classes: an ultra-slim gaming laptop (roughly 17mm thin), and a new entry-level laptop.

Alienware debuts anti-glare OLED displays on the 16 Area-51 and 16X Aurora laptops, delivering OLED visuals with anti-glare technology.

These laptops, along with the Alienware 18 Area-51, feature the new Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors. Additionally, the Alienware Area-51 Desktop is equipped with AMD’s newRysen 9850X3D processor and 3D V-Cache technology.



Dell UltraSharp Monitors

Dell also introduced two new monitors.

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor, a 52-inch 6K monitor and the first monitor to achieve the highest level of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, is designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers, and executives who need maximum screen real estate without a multi-monitor setup.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a CES 2026 Innovation Award honouree, is a commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR) technology.