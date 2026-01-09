Sandisk rebrands WD_BLACK and WD Blue NVMe SSDs

At CES 2026, Sandisk announced Sandisk Optimus as the new name for its internal SSD lineup for gamers, creators and professionals.
Featuring new packaging and product design is inspired by the company’s brand heritage and focus on delivering innovation.
“The Sandisk Optimus brand redefines what performance means for consumer needs,” says Heidi Arkinstall, vice-president: global consumer brand and digital marketing at Sandisk. “Our products span multiple segments and with this change we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs.”
The Sandisk Optimus portfolio spans multiple segments:
- Sandisk Optimus product line – Designed as a benchmark performance hero, built for content creators who demand faster, smoother computing. These drives deliver the right balance of speed and affordability. Previously branded as WD Blue, including the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD.
- Sandisk Optimus GX product line – Gaming without limits, designed for players who want fast load times, expanded capacity and power efficiency. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD.
- Sandisk Optimus GX PRO product line– The flagship of the Sandisk Optimus brand portfolio, the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO represents the pinnacle of performance. These drives are designed for developers, professionals and gamers in the pursuit of the latest technological breakthrough and uncompromising performance who are looking to build AI PCs, workstations, or high-end PCs. Sandisk Optimus GX PRO combines cutting-edge storage technologies with increased capacity. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD.