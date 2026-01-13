Concern over poor results in gateway subjects

As South Africans celebrate a record-high matric pass rate, concerns over poor returns in gateway subjects like Mathematics remain.

Siviwe Gwarube, minister of basic education, explains that just 34% of candidates wrote Mathematics, while most wrote Mathematical Literacy.

“This is concerning as Mathematics is an important gateway subject,” she says.

The tide is turning, but slowly, Gwarube says. 2025 saw increased enrolment in Mathematics, Accounting and Physical Science, as well as in technical subjects.

But it’s not growing fast enough in the subjects that most powerfully shape access to further study, scarce skills and economic participation, she adds.

And more learners writing doesn’t always mean better results.

“The 2025 NSC results show this, as we saw that the number of learners who took Mathematics in 2025 increased but we saw a drop in their performance,” Gwarube points out.

“This is a lesson for the country: if we want to widen the gateway pathway, we must ensure that learners have the foundational skills required to take on these gateway subjects successfully.

“A healthy system must grow the number of learners taking Mathematics and Physical Science without sacrificing quality.”

The Accounting pass rate decreased from 81% to 78%, while the Mathematics pass rate decreased from 69% to 64%. There was, however, an increase in Physical Science pass rate from 76% to 77%.

“This year we recorded fewer distinctions in Accounting, Mathematics and Physical Science than those recorded in 2024,” Gwarube adds. “So, as we celebrate, we do so with clear eyes.

“That is why our next phase pairs higher participation with stronger support – better materials, targeted teacher development, and earlier intervention so learners arrive in these subjects ready to succeed.”