Internet shutdown is Iran’s 62nd this decade

Iran’s countrywide Internet shutdown is continuing into its fifth day, amid widespread riots and violent crackdowns.

A communications blackout is a popular tool in Iran, and this is the 62nd time the government has imposed Internet censorship in the last decade.

This is according to findings from Surfshark’s Internet Shutdown Tracker, developed in partnership with NetBlocks, which monitors government-mandated network and social media restrictions worldwide.

Key insights include:

Iran is second in Asia by restriction count, and Surfshark has recorded at least 62 restrictions in Iran since 2015;

There have been four restrictions occurred in 2025 alone; the most recent prior shutdown was a three-hour nationwide disruption in 2024.

Network connection has been disrupted at least 54 times in the past.

Social media has been disrupted at least seven times in the past, with Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram currently being restricted.

The Internet disruptions in Iran have happened due to protests (46), elections (3), and other political turmoil (13).

“Internet restrictions in Iran reflect a growing trend of governments limiting access during political unrest, impacting safety and essential information flow,” says Justas Pukys, senior product manager at Surfshark.