CNAPP set to $12,9bn by 2030

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market revenue is forecast to reach $12,9-billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30% from 2025 to 2030.
According to Dell’Oro research, the market’s trajectory is being shaped by enterprises standardising cloud controls, reducing tool sprawl, and enforcing consistent governance across hybrid cloud estates.
“CNAPP is becoming the policy layer for cloud governance, and we are seeing budgets move from isolated point tools to unified platforms that can be operationalized across teams,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.
“Deployment visibility is now the front door for most CNAPP programs, and the vendor race is tightening as cloud providers and pure plays compete to own the same risk workflows,” Sanchez adds.
Additional highlights from the December 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report include:
- Wiz led the CNAPP market in 3Q 2025 with 19% revenue share, with Microsoft close behind at 18%, reinforcing a tightening leadership race. Pending Google’s acquisition of Wiz could materially raise competitive pressure, though the deal remains subject to regulatory clearance: US antitrust has cleared, while European regulators are scheduled to issue an initial decision in February.
- CNAPP is moving from rapid adoption to large-scale standardization, as enterprises rationalize tools and operationalize governance across hybrid estates.
- Deployment-phase controls remain the spend center of gravity – driven by inventory, entitlement hygiene and audit-ready posture – while runtime buying decisions are increasingly tied to operational overhead and response integration.