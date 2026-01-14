CNAPP set to $12,9bn by 2030

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market revenue is forecast to reach $12,9-billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30% from 2025 to 2030.

According to Dell’Oro research, the market’s trajectory is being shaped by enterprises standardising cloud controls, reducing tool sprawl, and enforcing consistent governance across hybrid cloud estates.

“CNAPP is becoming the policy layer for cloud governance, and we are seeing budgets move from isolated point tools to unified platforms that can be operationalized across teams,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Deployment visibility is now the front door for most CNAPP programs, and the vendor race is tightening as cloud providers and pure plays compete to own the same risk workflows,” Sanchez adds.

Additional highlights from the December 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report include: