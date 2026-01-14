Free Starlink for Iran amid Internet shutdown

With Iran still implementing a nationwide Internet shutdown, Starlink has made its service available to customers for free.

Several non-profit organisations reported yesterday (Tuesday 13 January) that they had been able to access the satellite Internet service at no charge.

While SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, hasn’t made any comment, several news agencies have reported that the service has been made available for free in Iran.

Iran has responded with violent crackdowns to protests that have erupted in many cities over the last weeks. Reports are coming in that up to 3 000 protestors have been killed.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet globally, using thousands of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) that connect to a user’s dish and router for WiFi.