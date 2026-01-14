Internet blackout as Uganda heads to the polls

Reports are coming in the Uganda has imposed an Internet blackout ahead of general elections being held tomorrow (Thursday 15 January).

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is believed to have told service providers to suspend Internet access ahead of the elections.

The decision is said to have been made to prevent online misinformation, disinformation [and] electoral fraud … as well as preventing [the] incitement of violence”.

The suspension was to begin last night (Tuesday 13 January), with no timeframe given for service resumption.

The UCC told mobile operators the decision was made on the recommendation of security service.

Incumbent president Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for more that 40 years, will be contesting the election for the seventh time.

The last general election in the country, in 2021, saw Internet connectivity suspended for a week.