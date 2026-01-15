Land Bank takes systems offline

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa, including its subsidiary Land Bank Insurance Company, has confirmed a temporary disruption affecting certain internal IT systems.

As a precautionary measure, affected systems were taken offline to protect the bank’s operations and information.

The matter is receiving the highest priority. Land Bank’s internal IT teams, supported by external specialists, are actively assessing the situation and working to restore full functionality in a secure and responsible manner.

While some services and transactions may be temporarily disrupted, the Bank is making steady progress and will provide further updates as key milestones are reached, including on anticipated restoration timelines.

Land Bank regrets any inconvenience caused and assures its clients, stakeholders, and the public that safeguarding its operations and the interests of its clients remains a top priority.

Further communication will be issued as more information becomes available.