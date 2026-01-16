Core’s Microsoft Surface Reseller Program Empowers South African Businesses

Core’s Microsoft Surface Reseller Program, is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower South African resellers to deliver Microsoft Surface hardware, accessories, and warranties to businesses across South Africa.

In collaboration with Microsoft, the program provides resellers with direct access to the products, tools, and support needed to build a successful Surface business, while reinforcing Core’s position as a distributor of Surface devices in the country.

The Surface Reseller Program is built to ensure that resellers can remain competitive in today’s fast paced marketplace by equipping them with exclusive pricing, streamlined logistics, and access to the full Surface portfolio. Through the Surface Reseller program, partners benefit from exclusive, partner-only deals, and access to a wide range of Microsoft Surface products, empowering them to grow their business. With next-day delivery on inland orders placed before midday, tailored credit terms and a simple trade-in calculator to make upgrades more affordable, Core has removed many of the barriers resellers face when growing their business.

One of the program’s most powerful benefits is access to the Surface Reseller Portal. This dedicated e-commerce platform places products and resources directly at resellers’ fingertips, enabling efficient delivery, access to promotional campaigns, marketing assets, and draw on training materials. The portal provides a single destination to manage accounts, promotions and support, making it easier than ever for resellers to access and grow their Surface business.

“The Microsoft Surface Reseller Program represents a significant step forward for South African businesses,” said John Press, Microsoft Surface Business Unit Head at Core. “By combining access to best-in-class hardware with exclusive benefits, training, and support, we’re empowering resellers to deliver more value to their customers while growing their own businesses with confidence. The addition of the Surface Reseller Portal further streamlines the experience, giving our partners everything they need in one place.”

Microsoft’s Distributed Managed Partner (DMP) structure also underpins the program, offering tiered rewards and increasing benefits as resellers expand their business. Core plays a central role in helping partners advance through the DMP levels by ensuring sufficient stock allocations, discounted pricing, and next-day delivery support.

Through the Microsoft Surface Reseller Program, Core is strengthening its role as a trusted partner to the channel. By offering world-class products backed by reliable support, streamlined logistics, and dedicated resources, Core is creating new opportunities for resellers to scale their businesses and deliver meaningful value to their customers.

Resellers looking to purchase Microsoft Surface products are invited to register at https://surfaceresellerprogram.co.za/pages/landing. After signing up, a Core sales representative will contact you with comprehensive details about current launch promotions and additional opportunities.

For any queries relating to the programme, please contact Surface@core.co.za