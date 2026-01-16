Global AI spend could pass $2,5trn in 2026

Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total $2,52-trillion in 2026, a 44% increase year-over-year, according to Gartner.

“AI adoption is fundamentally shaped by the readiness of both human capital and organisational processes, not merely by financial investment,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Organisations with greater experiential maturity and self-awareness are increasingly prioritising proven outcomes over speculative potential.

“Because AI is in the Trough of Disillusionment throughout 2026, it will most often be sold to enterprises by their incumbent software provider rather than bought as part of a new moonshot project,” says Lovelock. “The improved predictability of ROI must occur before AI can truly be scaled up by the enterprise.”

Building AI foundations alone will drive a 49% increase in spending on AI-optimised servers for 2026, representing 17% of total AI spending. AI infrastructure will also add $401-billion in spending in 2026 as a result of technology providers building out AI foundations

Worldwide AI Spending by Market, 2025-2027 (Millions of US Dollars)

Market 2025 2026 2027 AI Services 439,438 588,645 761,042 AI Cybersecurity 25,920 51,347 85,997 AI Software 283,136 452,458 636,146 AI Models 14,416 26,380 43,449 AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning 21,868 31,120 44,482 AI Application Development Platforms 6,587 8,416 10,922 AI Data 827 3,119 6,440 AI Infrastructure 964,960 1,366,360 1,748,212 Total AI Spending 1,757,152 2,527,845 3,336,690

Source: Gartner (January 2026)