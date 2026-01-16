National campaign aims for safer solar PV

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA), in partnership with municipalities, national industry bodies, insurers, financial institutions, fire protection organisations, and civil society, has launched the Safe Solar PV & Storage campaign to promote safe, compliant solar installations in South African homes.

The national awareness drive supports both new and existing residential solar PV customers to ensure their systems are safe, legally registered, compliant with standards and insurable.

As solar adoption accelerates in response to energy security and sustainability needs, the campaign provides clear, practical guidance for residential solar PV and storage systems typically below 30 kWp. It is supported by downloadable checklists and educational resources that will be shared through partner websites, social media platforms and community networks.

“With the rapid increase in solar PV and storage installations, customer safety and compliance are essential to prevent fires, injuries, and property damage,” said Pam Ramagaga, SAIA GM for Insurance Risks. “Homeowners must understand that they bear the legal responsibility for compliance and that non-compliance can have serious insurance consequences.”

Launching in January 2026, the campaign will educate homeowners on the risks associated with unsafe or non-compliant installations and equip them with the knowledge to protect their households, neighbours and communities.

A mix of traditional media, public-interest editorial content, digital platforms and social media will be used to reach homeowners and community groups. Toolkits and resources will be distributed through insurers, banks, municipalities and industry partners, while civil society and fire protection organisations will reinforce key safety messages at community level.

The campaign stresses that compliance is compulsory and ultimately the responsibility of the system owner, in accordance with South Africa’s Electrical Installation Regulations. By guiding consumers on choosing qualified installers, obtaining valid Certificates of Compliance, registering systems, and informing insurers, the campaign aims to reduce risks, protect households, and maintain national safety standards.

Educational resources will be available through SAIA and partner platforms to encourage informed and responsible solar PV adoption nationwide.