Most brands will use agentic AI in one-to-one interactions by 2028

By 2028, 60% of brands will use agentic AI to facilitate streamlined one-to-one interactions, according to Gartner.

This transformation in marketing strategy will shift traditional channel-based approaches and usher in a new era of personalized, autonomous engagement. These AI agents will act as persistent digital concierges, seamlessly spanning marketing, sales and support to create hyperpersonalised experiences.

“This marks the end of channel-based marketing as we know it,” says Emily Weiss, senior principal researcher in the Gartner Marketing practice. “Marketers must prepare by putting strong data governance in place, tracking customer journey changes weekly, and integrating agentic systems into martech stacks to enable secure, ethical personalisation at scale.”

Initiatives will include identity verification, content provenance checks, and anti-deepfake measures, with the goal of optimising engagement and monetisation in AI search environments.

The shift is driven by the surge in AI-generated content and the growing visibility of social-originated content in search results.

A Gartner Consumer Community survey of 335 US consumers, conducted in October and November 2025, revealed that 78% of consumers say explicit labeling of AI-generated content is “very important” or “the most important factor” in maintaining trust.

“Trust is now the most valuable asset in influencer marketing,” says Weiss. “Brands should adopt clear labeling conventions, invest in third-party verification tools, and monitor creator engagement quality to ensure transparency and compliance as AI-generated content becomes mainstream.”

“These predictions signal a fundamental redefinition of marketing – from channel-based strategies to AI-driven personalisation, and from engagement metrics to trust metrics,” adds Weiss. “The brands that act now will lead the next era of marketing. Those who delay risk falling behind as technology and consumer expectations evolve at unprecedented speed.”