SA’s top young scientists to compete in the IRIS Global Symposium in India

Four of South Africa’s finest young scientists will represent the country at the Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM (IRIS) Global Symposium in India, where they will showcase their scientific brilliance.

The learners were top achievers at last October’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), which is a platform that enables young scientists to pursue their passion in science.

These young scientists selected for the event from 27 to 31 January 2026 will showcase groundbreaking research, from using nature to neutralise acids and plastics, to cleaning contaminated soil and mining wastewater, and even developing a low-cost AI-powered navigation device for the blind and visually impaired. The learners will compete under the guidance of delegation leader Dr Krishnie Naidoo, Eskom Expo academic director.

Learners and research projects include:

Learners Research projects Melokuhle Khuzwayo and Simesihle Khuzwayo from King Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal Project name: “Double Trouble, Double Solution: Neutralising acids and plastics with nature’s help” Project summary: In this study, it was found that banana peel and yeast extracts can reduce water acidity and remove visible microplastics as effectively, and in specific instances, better than traditional chemical treatments. These findings highlight a practical and affordable way for communities with limited resources to improve water quality using natural materials. Jivesh Ramnath from Hoërskool Richardsbaai in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal Project name: “JØ7 Vireo: Development of a low-cost AI-powered navigation device for the blind and visually impaired” Project summary: This innovation enables blind and visually impaired persons to perceive their environment through real time object identification and distance awareness. This research highlights the potential for affordable and scalable AI-driven mobility devices with key emphases on hardware optimisation, model performance, and user interaction Nkanteko Moyane from Daleview Secondary School, Gauteng Project name: “ECOHARVEST: Integrated Phytoremediation for contaminated soil and mining wastewater” Project summary: This study showed that phytoremediation works. Hyper-accumulator plants effectively removed more heavy metals compared to ordinary plants. The addition of cow dung significantly improved results. Heavy metal levels dropped by up to 63.5%, proving that polluted soil and water can be treated naturally. The findings point to a promising way to restore mining-affected land, protect the environment, and support safer food production.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Eskom is proud to support the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Investing in young scientists strengthens South Africa’s future, developing leaders who will drive technological advancement, sustainability, and social impact on both a national and global scale. We wish our learners all the best as they take South Africa’s scientific talent to the world stage.”

Registration to take part in the Eskom Expo is open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za