2026: the year of cloud commitment

After a disruptive and uncertain 2025, businesses are entering 2026 with a new kind of clarity.

By Andrew Cruise, MD of Routed

The cycle of change continues, but this time it’s less about reaction and more about strategic resilience. The cloud market has grown up — and so have its customers.

The past few years have taught us hard lessons about agility, regulation, and responsibility. In 2026, the winners won’t be those chasing the next big thing, but those that commit to operating differently, make governance a priority, and understand where each workload truly belongs.

Maturity over momentum

For years, the cloud conversation has been dominated by hype cycles. Public, hybrid, multicloud — each had its moment. But the coming year marks a decisive shift toward appropriateness. Businesses are no longer asking if they should move to the cloud, but how to do it responsibly.

The emphasis is now on fit-for-purpose strategies: solutions that guarantee sovereignty, meet jurisdictional requirements, and support clear governance. Cloud is no longer a single destination. It’s a landscape where data sovereignty, jurisdiction and control are just as important as scalability or speed.

Broadcom’s call to commit

Broadcom’s integration of VMware and its push toward enterprise private cloud infrastructure sends a clear message: 2026 is the year to commit.

For customer, partners and cloud service providers, this means embracing the Broadcom model — not as a constraint, but as an opportunity to evolve with purpose.

It’s a chance to realign around customer experience, simplify delivery, and ensure every decision — from workload placement to billing transparency — strengthens long-term trust.

AI: Invest, don’t gamble

AI is the loudest technology story of our time, but 2026 demands discernment. The AI cycle has moved past the hype phase and into a period of pragmatic investment.

Broadcom’s accelerated focus on AI infrastructure and custom silicon underlines this direction — but its deeper message is about purpose-built design and accountability. You can’t just “do AI” and hope it works. There’s enough evidence, best practice, and tooling to make smart decisions.

The challenge for enterprises now is not to join the AI race blindly, but to align it with security, sustainability, and business outcomes. AI belongs where it can be governed, measured, and secured — not just where it’s most exciting.

Security starts with you

Security is no longer the cloud provider’s problem to solve. It’s a shared and continuous responsibility that begins on day one.

Too many organisations still assume their provider will handle everything from ransomware protection to access control. The reality is that cloud security is as much about people and policy as it is about infrastructure.

The most forward-thinking companies are reframing security as part of their brand DNA — a measure of trust as much as compliance. Those that don’t will find that customer loyalty erodes faster than any data breach can be patched.

Private cloud regains its edge

The repatriation movement is real — and it’s not a retreat, it’s a recalibration. Private and hosted private cloud deployments are gaining traction again because they offer what enterprises crave most: control, predictability, and cost transparency.

For businesses reaching cloud maturity, this isn’t about going backwards. It’s about matching workloads to their ideal environment. Mission-critical systems thrive in sovereign, locally hosted clouds. Innovation workloads can live in the public domain. The right blend is where resilience and flexibility meet.

Governance, regulation, and resilience will guide every major IT decision. Service providers will need a new mindset — one rooted in value, clarity, and adaptability.

The year to operate differently

2025 was uncertain. 2026 is decisive.

There is immense opportunity for those willing to lean in, understand the parameters, and commit to the right solution. The cloud conversation has matured beyond evolution; it’s now about execution.

Adapt now or risk being left behind.