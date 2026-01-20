Done right, payroll reduces risk, frees your teams, protects employees

February signals a fresh financial year, and for many businesses, it is the perfect opportunity to pause and reset essential systems.

By Pierre Bekker, director, and Jacques Maritz, national sales & service manager at Quyn International Outsourcing

Payroll sits at the centre of compliance, workforce stability, and operational performance. Getting it right matters because accurate and secure payroll reduces risk, protects confidential information, and frees HR and finance teams to focus on growth.

Now is the time to evaluate current processes, fix inefficiencies, and explore outsourcing to a trusted Temporary Employment Services (TES) provider for a smooth, reliable transition.

A strategic reset for payroll

The start of a financial year is a natural reset point. It gives businesses the opportunity to step back and ask important questions: Are payroll processes running efficiently? Are we fully compliant with regulations? Are our employees paid accurately and on time?

Implementing changes at this moment prevents disruption mid-year. Companies can test new payroll platforms, train HR or finance teams, and address system inefficiencies before operations kick into full swing.

By planning early, businesses can ensure payroll runs smoothly from the outset. Getting payroll right sets the standard for the year ahead, safeguarding regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and workforce confidence.

Why in-house payroll can be risky and costly

Running payroll internally may seem straightforward, but it carries hidden risks. Errors in PAYE, UIF, or SDL calculations, late SARS submissions, and mistakes in statutory reporting can be costly. Businesses can face fines, reputational damage, or even legal exposure.

Regulations change regularly, making it hard for in-house teams to stay fully up to date.

As if compliance headaches were not enough, payroll contains highly sensitive employee information. Mistakes or leaks can erode trust and negatively affect workforce morale, so accuracy and data protection are non-negotiable. Here, outsourcing to a payroll specialist, such as a TES provider removes these risks, ensuring payroll is handled by experts who know the rules, follow the thresholds, and implement sector-specific requirements consistently.

The value of partnering with a trusted TES provider

A reliable TES provider makes payroll predictable, accurate, and compliant. Their systems are regularly updated and audited, ensuring that statutory obligations are met while sensitive employee data is protected. Cybersecurity and privacy measures are built into every process.

Partnering with a specialist means payroll runs smoothly even when internal staff are unavailable. They can also provide useful insights into workforce costs and efficiency. Businesses benefit from reduced risk, reliable payroll delivery, and the ability to focus resources on core activities. Simply put, it turns payroll from a potential risk into a strategic advantage.

Preparing for a smooth payroll transition

Making the switch to a new payroll system, or to an external provider, requires careful planning. Start by conducting a year-end payroll audit to identify errors, backlogs, and compliance gaps. This helps us understand exactly where improvements are needed. Next, benchmark current payroll processes against industry standards to highlight inefficiencies and set measurable goals.

With a clear picture in mind, define the requirements for a new system, including essential features and capabilities, and then research potential providers. Request quotes, meet with prospective vendors, and carefully evaluate their offerings to ensure the right business fit.

It is important to finalise arrangements well before the January cut-off. This allows sufficient time for testing systems, training staff, and resolving any issues before the new financial year begins. Allowing for thorough testing and review ensures payroll runs accurately, remains fully compliant, and protects sensitive employee data.

Following this process sets the business up for operational stability, workforce confidence, and a smooth start to the financial year.

How payroll drives operational confidence

Payroll sets the pace for the year ahead. By partnering with a trusted TES provider, businesses can ensure payments are accurate, compliant, and secure, while gaining access to payroll specialists who maintain continuity and insight.

Planning early allows internal teams to focus on what really matters, employees to be paid on time, and operations to run without disruption. A proactive approach today means a smoother, more reliable financial year from tomorrow onward.