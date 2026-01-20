IoT can deliver advanced and optimised transport systems

Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with EVs offers a range of benefits to users, manufacturers and charging station managers – ultimately helping to deliver a greener, more sustainable future.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is well underway, driven by the demands of the energy transition and the need to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels. What was one revolution is rapidly becoming two, as the Internet of Things (IoT) is demonstrating how it can further revolutionise the shift to EVs.

Essentially, the IoT creates a connected network of sensors and devices that provide real-time data which, when properly analysed, can deliver a more optimised performance. From an EV perspective, it can also boost energy efficiency, enhance the driver’s experience, enable predictive maintenance, and ensure improved integration with the power grid.

According to Ross Hickey, CEO and founder of Trinity, one could say the use of IoT in this arena is nothing short of a paradigm shift that will lead to much more advanced, integrated, and optimised transport systems.

“Just for starters, the IoT will enable charging stations to help drivers more effectively plan their charging stops along their journey. By virtue of providing up to date information on where charging stations are and what condition they are in, the technology should help to enhance the driving experience, particularly for long trips,” he says.

“In addition, IoT sensors also enable those managing the charging stations to undertake remote monitoring of this infrastructure, thereby making sure that these stations are both available and functioning effectively at all times, further improving the user experience.”

Beyond its impact on the charging stations, IoT sensors within the EVs will allow for real-time data collection focused on the car’s own critical performance parameters. In other words, the IoT can ensure the effective remote monitoring of battery health, engine condition, tyre pressure and other key areas of vehicle health. By analysing and acting upon the real-time data provided by these sensors, they can ensure the vehicle’s health remains optimal at all times.

Happier drivers and fleet managers

“Monitoring for the early detection of potential issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, at least until they cause significant problems, is another benefit, which allows for predictive, rather than reactive, maintenance.”

“The advantages offered by predictive maintenance, along with the benefits of having access to real-time data related to a vehicle’s location, performance, and health, are particularly impressive for fleet managers. Reductions in downtime, optimised routing, and more economical energy use are all advantages delivered by the IoT that help to lower operating expenses.”

Furthermore, he notes, the IoT’s vehicle-to-infrastructure communication capabilities should mean that drivers have access to a range of other benefits, such as intelligent traffic management. This means they will be provided real-time data related to traffic light changes, road closures and accidents – helping them to optimise their speed and route. This will not only benefit EV drivers, but all road users, as it should lead to a reduction in traffic congestion, increase drivers’ fuel efficiency, and ultimately improve road safety.

“These sensors can even assist in extending an EV’s range, by way of monitoring energy usage in various vehicle components – everything from lighting and air conditioning, to the powertrain. It can then fine-tune these to ensure that energy is used as efficiently as possible, allowing drivers to travel longer distances before needing to recharge,” he adds.

“Yet another advantage offered by the IoT in this regard is that it allows manufacturers to provide a more personalised experience to individual drivers. The IoT can deliver custom in-car experiences such as remembering the driver’s preferred climate settings or music choices. It can then adjust these automatically when the driver gets in.”

While this may seem like a small thing, states Hickey, the provision of a unique and comfortable driving environment will increase user satisfaction, which should, in turn, promote increased brand loyalty.

Challenges to overcome

Of course, he continues, despite the considerable benefits attached to IoT usage in EVs, there obviously remain some challenges to be overcome.

“As with anything, the IoT ecosystem consists of various devices and systems from different manufacturers. Therefore, encouraging Interoperability is key, which means it’s imperative to develop and implement standard protocols and interfaces, to ensure that these different devices and systems can communicate effectively.”

“We should also mention that a lot of the current infrastructures and systems in the EV sector were not initially designed with the IoT in mind. Thus, integrating IoT devices with these legacy systems could also prove to be challenging.”

A final issue Hickey highlights is that the vast amounts of data collected and transmitted by these devices means that security must take precedence, as robust security measures will be crucial, in order to protect user data from cybercriminals and attacks.

“Looking to the future, the impact of the IoT on the EV industry will likely see continuous technological advancements, particularly in sensors, connectivity, and data analysis. This should help to enable faster and more reliable data transmission and ever more sophisticated algorithms for the data analysis.”

“There is little doubt that the implementation of IoT sensors in EVs is already making everything from vehicle monitoring and route optimisation to energy consumption management and predictive maintenance possible. And this not only improves both vehicle and fleet management, along with cost efficiencies, but more critically, should drive greater uptake of these vehicles, leading to lower carbon emissions and a brighter, greener future,” he concludes.