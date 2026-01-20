SA business leaders double down on AI and hiring

South African executives are entering 2026 with heightened optimism for growth, increased hiring plans and an intensified focus on artificial intelligence, according to new research from Accenture.

The findings, published in Accenture’s Pulse of Change report ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos taking place this week, also reveal a widening gap between leaders and employees when it comes to AI readiness and confidence.

Accenture’s Pulse of Change survey probes how business, talent and technology trends are shaping and driving change. This edition reflects insights from 3 650 executives and 3 350 employees globally – including South Africa, working at some of the world’s largest organisations spanning 20 industries.

Kgomotso Lebele, country MD for South Africa at Accenture, said: “South African business leaders are entering 2026 with strong optimism around growth, hiring and the transformative potential of AI, despite anticipating heightened economic, technological and social change.

“However, our Pulse of Change research highlights a growing gap between executive confidence and employee readiness for AI. While leaders are accelerating investment, many employees remain uncertain about skills, job security and role changes.

“Closing this gap through training, clear communication and inclusive change will be critical to unlocking AI’s full value.”

Key insights from Europe include:

Rising confidence in growth and hiring

In South Africa, although a majority (83%) of business leaders anticipate a higher level of change (economic, geopolitical, technological, social, environmental) in 2026, they expect stronger revenue growth in their domestic markets: 90%. Most (93%) expect to increase their AI investments in 2026.

Hiring expectations are also trending upward for 2026, as 73% of South African business leaders expect their organisations to increase hiring.

Workforce concerns highlight widening AI divide

While executives see AI as a catalyst for growth, many employees hold concerns about workforce reductions and insufficient training.

Only about half (59%) of South African employees say their AI experience has led them to believe in its broader potential for business impact, a notably lower level of optimism compared with the C-suite (80%).

Only less than half (36%) of South African employees say they can use AI tools confidently, and the same low proportion (54%) feel secure in their jobs.

In addition, only 24% strongly agree that their leadership has clearly communicated how AI will impact the workforce, including changes to roles and required skills.

Furthermore, while the majority (94%) of South African leaders think their organisation’s workforce has the foundational training needed to use AI efficiently, more than half (63%) of employees feel the same.