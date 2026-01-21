Sienna Rose reopens AI content debate

Soul singer Sienna Rose has become popular on streaming services, earning upwards of $2 000 per week from downloads.

But fans may be disappointed to learn that the artists, who has 3-million listeners on Spotify and uploaded a massive 45 tracks over a three-month period, is most likely non-existent.

In fact, Sienna Rose is believed to be the front for an AI-generated music factory.

Streaming service Deezer has flagged many of her albums and songs on the platform as computer-generated.

Pics on Sienna Rose’s Instagram account are all typical of AI-generated images. And the account has now been deactivated.

The issue has prompted renewed calls for AI-generated content, whether words, art of music, to be labelled as such.

Over the last couple of years, there have been several attempts to bring in standards to identify AI content, but most have fizzled out.

Now, policymakers, particularly in the EU and US, are pushing for mandatory disclosures and the EU’s AI Act aims to establish binding, comprehensive rules for 2026.

At the same time, some major tech companies are implementing voluntary watermarking and labeling,