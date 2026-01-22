Lombard and Credeq pioneer Gemini Enterprise

Lombard and Credeq are among the first companies in Africa to successfully deploy Gemini Enterprise, Google’s newest enterprise-grade AI enabler service, collaborating with Synthesis and Google Cloud Africa.

“This is a brand-new enterprise offering from Google, and we are proud that Lombard and Credeq are one of the first to deploy it in the African region,” says Paul Spagnoletti of Synthesis. “The significance is about showing that African organisations can embrace emerging global technology and innovate at speed.”

Gemini Enterprise provides enterprise-grade access to Google’s AI, enabling search, reasoning and knowledge capabilities across disparate business systems. Through secure Google Cloud deployment, it integrates across Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Slack and more.

Lombard and Credeq have already begun integrating Gemini Enterprise into high-impact use cases, including cross-system search, productivity enhancements, automated insights, and the augmentation of both new and existing applications.