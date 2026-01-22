SA young scientists heading to Taiwan

Two Eskom Expo for Young Scientists winners are set to represent South Africa at the prestigious Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF) with pioneering scientific research that reflects the innovation, scientific curiosity, and global competitiveness of the country’s young scientists.

Karabo Mpuru, a former learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane, and Yu-Yao Chen, a Grade 11 learner at Curro Durbanville High School in Cape Town, will represent South Africa at the event, taking place from 31 January to 7 February 2026. The learners will travel under the guidance of delegation leader Toinette Horn, Eskom Expo Stellenbosch Regional Science Fair Director.

Mpuru, 17, will showcase her research project, “Finding the constant difference in an Arithmetic sequence”. In this study it was proven that the two formulas developed can be used to find the common difference in any arithmetic sequence. These formulas work for even, odd, and all types of sequences, making them reliable and practical. The findings are important because they help students save time in tests, improve problem-solving skills, and support further learning in mathematics.

Chen, 16, will present her research project, “Using Macroalgae-Infused Bioink to Improve Oxygen Delivery in 3D-Bioprinted Wound Scaffolds”. This young scientist showed that living seaweed can survive inside 3D-printed wound materials and produce oxygen when exposed to light. This is important because oxygen helps wounds heal faster, making this a promising and energy-efficient approach for future medical treatments. By combining biomedical technology and 3D printing, a fresh and exciting solution to a real-world medical problem was found.

The event will be held at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei, featuring school-going researchers from around the world. It serves as a major platform for young scientists to share their work and encourage international collaboration. Final figures for the number of participants and representing countries are still pending.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “The participation of our South African learners at the prestigious Taiwan International Science Fair reflects the international standard, innovation and scientific curiosity demonstrated by our young scientists. Eskom is proud to support these learners as they push boundaries, explore new ideas, and showcase the future of science and innovation. We remain committed to empowering the next generation of scientists and engineers through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.”

Registration to take part in the Eskom Expo is open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za