Unverified AI-generated data will push zero-trust data governance

By 2028, 50% of organisations will implement a zero-trust posture for data governance due to the proliferation of unverified AI-generated data, according to Gartner.

“Organisations can no longer implicitly trust data or assume it was human generated,” says Wan Fui Chan, managing vice-president at Gartner. “As AI-generated data becomes pervasive and indistinguishable from human-created data, a zero-trust posture establishing authentication and verification measures, is essential to safeguard business and financial outcomes.”

Large language models (LLMs) are typically trained on “web-scraped” data and a variety of sources, including books, code repositories and research papers. Some of these sources already contain AI-generated content, and if current trends continue, nearly all will eventually be populated with AI-generated data.

According to the 2026 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, 84% of respondents expect their enterprise to increase funding for GenAI in 2026.

As organisations accelerate both adoption and investment in AI initiatives, the volume of AI-generated data will continue to rise. This means future generations of LLMs will increasingly be trained on outputs from previous models, heightening the risk of “model collapse,” where AI tools’ responses may no longer accurately reflect reality.

“As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, regulatory requirements for verifying ‘AI-free’ data are expected to intensify in certain regions,” says Chan. “However, these requirements may differ significantly across geographies, with some jurisdictions seeking to enforce stricter controls on AI-generated content, while others may adopt a more flexible approach.

“In this evolving regulatory environment, all organisations will need the ability to identify and tag AI-generated data. Success will depend on having the right tools and a workforce skilled in information and knowledge management, as well as metadata management solutions that are essential for data cataloguing.”

Active metadata management practices will become a key differentiator, enabling organisations to analyse, alert and automate decision making across their data assets.

Managing the risks

Organisations should consider several strategic actions to manage the risks of unverified data: