US-based TikTok open for business

The new TikTok USDS joint venture has been officially established in compliance with the executive order signed by President Trump on 25 September 2025.

Investors in the company including the software giant Oracle; Emirati investment firm MGX; and investment firm Silver Lake. Chinese developer ByteDance retains close to 20% of the US company.

Other investors include the personal investment entity for Michael Dell.

The joint venture will operate as an independent entity governed by a seven-member board of directors:

Shou Chew – director : Shou Chew is the CEO of TikTok, where he leads the company’s global businesses and strategy.

: Shou Chew is the CEO of TikTok, where he leads the company’s global businesses and strategy. Timothy Dattels – director : Timothy Dattels is a senior advisor to TPG Global, where he previously served as a partner, chairman of TPG Asia, and a member of the firm’s executive committee.

: Timothy Dattels is a senior advisor to TPG Global, where he previously served as a partner, chairman of TPG Asia, and a member of the firm’s executive committee. Mark Dooley – director : Mark Dooley is an MD at Susquehanna International Group, which he joined in 1987 as one of the firm’s original employees. He serves on the firm’s management committee, overseeing its global trading operations.

: Mark Dooley is an MD at Susquehanna International Group, which he joined in 1987 as one of the firm’s original employees. He serves on the firm’s management committee, overseeing its global trading operations. Egon Durban – director : Egon Durban is Co-CEO of Silver Lake, which he joined in 1999 as a founding principal. He serves on multiple boards across Silver Lake’s portfolio including Dell Technologies, Qualtrics, TKO Group, Unity and Waymo.

: Egon Durban is Co-CEO of Silver Lake, which he joined in 1999 as a founding principal. He serves on multiple boards across Silver Lake’s portfolio including Dell Technologies, Qualtrics, TKO Group, Unity and Waymo. Raul Fernandez – independent director and chair of the security committee : Raul Fernandez is president and CEO of DXC Technology and a member of its board of directors.

: Raul Fernandez is president and CEO of DXC Technology and a member of its board of directors. Kenneth Glueck – director : Kenneth Glueck is executive vice-president in the office of the CEO at Oracle, where he advises the CEO on global strategy, business, M&A, technology, policy, and regulatory matters, and leads global corporate affairs and global corporate communications.

: Kenneth Glueck is executive vice-president in the office of the CEO at Oracle, where he advises the CEO on global strategy, business, M&A, technology, policy, and regulatory matters, and leads global corporate affairs and global corporate communications. David Scott – director and security committee: David Scott is chief strategy and safety officer at MGX, where he works closely with the fund’s leadership to set MGX’s strategic direction, including overseeing the governance of security and safety risks associated with emerging AI technologies.

The Joint Venture will be led by Adam Presser as CEO. He will be joined by Will Farrell as chief security officer.