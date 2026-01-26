Gauteng rolls out more smart licensing centres

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is accelerating the roll-out of Smart Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) across the province.

Currently-operational Smart DLTCs include Atteridgeville, Denlyn, Maponya Mall, Centurion, Protea Glen and Midrand, with the Umphakathi Smart DLTC set to open soon.

The Smart DLTCs are fully integrated into the eNaTIS administration system and are designed as hubs of licensing services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions, including vehicle license renewals, driving license applications, renewals and more.

Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, MEC for roads and transport, says the rollout forms part of the provincial government’s “Smart Mobility Plan” under Growing Gauteng Together 2030 and supports broader road safety objectives.

“We are expanding Smart Licensing Centres to ensure services are closer to communities. These centres offer online, cashless services, with licence renewals taking approximately 10 minutes.

But this is about more than convenience; it’s about road safety too,” Diale-Tlabela says. “When licensing is accessible and corruption-free, more people get properly licensed instead of driving illegally or obtaining fake licences. Road safety starts with proper licensing.”

Key features of the new centres include:

Saturday operations: Smart DLTCs operate Monday to Saturday.

10-minute service: Using smart enrolment technology and cashless systems, licence renewals are processed in approximately 10 minutes.

Corruption-free: Appointment-only operations eliminate the need for runners. Law enforcement officials manage the centres, ensuring transparency and integrity.

Supporting road safety: By making licensing accessible and eliminating corruption, the centres ensure drivers are properly tested and legally licensed (competent drivers), supporting the Department’s “E Thoma Ka Wena” (It Starts With You) road safety campaign.

Job creation: The centres have created employment for young people from local communities, with the majority being women.

“These centres reduce backlogs, expand capacity, and respond effectively to the province’s renewal service demands. They also relieve congestion at traditional licensing offices, improving the system for everyone,” says Diale-Tlabela.