Ozow and RelyComply join forces

RelyComply has partnered with Ozow to simplify and secure the onboarding process for merchants.

South Africa’s payment landscape has undergone significant changes, with account-to-account, mobile, and voucher payments now an integral part of everyday life. However, with increased digital activity comes an increased opportunity for fraud, from fake identities and mule accounts to bogus business registrations.

By embedding RelyComply’s AI verification tools directly into its onboarding process, Ozow can detect high-risk profiles before they become a problem, resulting in a cleaner, safer payment network for everyone involved.

“Onboarding is where trust begins,” says Bradley Elliott, CEO of RelyComply. “As payment systems grow, that trust needs to scale too. Our partnership with Ozow reflects a shared belief – that secure growth starts with smarter compliance.”

For Ozow, the partnership supports its mission to make digital payments simple, safe, and more accessible for all South Africans. Strengthening compliance means giving both merchants and consumers more confidence in every transaction.

“We’re excited to partner with RelyComply to enhance the safety and reliability of our merchant onboarding process,” says Rachel Cowan, interim-CEO at Ozow. “As we grow, we remain focused on helping people and businesses transact with confidence.”