Tech executives double down on AI, talent, adaptive strategies

KPMG’s Global Tech Report 2026 reveals that organisations worldwide are moving beyond pilots and seeking to embed AI into core workflows and offerings, striving to scale investments.

The new report identifies that while expectations are high and adoption is rapid; scaling can introduce additional complexity and returns vary widely.

68% of organisations surveyed aim to reach the highest level of AI maturity by the end of 2026, yet only 24% are there today.

88% are investing in building agentic AI into their systems.

74% say their AI use cases are delivering business value, but only 24% achieve ROI across multiple use cases.

90% plan to grow partnerships and tech ecosystems over the next year, yet 53% still lack the talent needed to bring their digital transformation plans to life.

78% agree they must take more risks on emerging technologies to stay relevant.

The report asks: Can ambition match reality, and can organisations keep one eye on the next wave of innovation while delivering on today’s agenda?

“The future belongs to leaders who turn intelligence into advantage,” concludes Guy Holland, global leader in the CIO centre of excellence at KPMG International. “Our research shows organisations are pushing past the early phase of ‘AI roulette’, placing scattered bets on multiple technologies, and are now increasingly focused on delivering value.

“When ambition meets disciplined execution, value compounds. Our 2026 Global Tech Report provides a synopsis of the critical things that high performers are doing better than most; a checklist for tech leaders looking to improve their organisational performance, emulate the high performers, and deliver higher ROI.”

Marshal Luusa, partner: technology and innovation lead at KPMG One Africa, comments: ”As Africa enters the Intelligence Age, the differentiator is no longer access to technology, but the ability to build the skills, governance, and operating models required to scale it responsibly.

“While organisations are accelerating AI adoption to drive productivity and growth, the real determinant of value lies in workforce readiness, executive alignment, and disciplined execution.

“Those that invest early in digital skills, human-AI collaboration, and adaptive leadership will be best positioned to translate innovation into sustainable commercial and economic impact.”

Key findings from the report include:

Tech maturity accelerates: Leaders set their sights on the top

Half (50%) of global tech leaders surveyed expect to reach the highest level of technology maturity in 2026, compared to only 11 percent today.

This surge in optimism is fuelled by a move from isolated experiments to integrating AI and advanced technologies into core systems and scaling their impact.

High performers, those organisations leading in technology maturity, process maturity and value, are already reaping the rewards, reporting an average ROI of 4.5x, more than double the industry average of 2x. These leading organisations have progressed beyond pilot programs, prioritising the scaling of innovation and continually adapting to maintain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving environment.

Other organisations reporting higher ROI include smaller firms (3.6x), those with fewer cost pressures (2.6x), and transformation‑focused organisations (3.2x). The ROI pattern is equally nuanced: rather than a single investment ‘sweet spot’, clear ROI ‘zones’ emerge, from early quick wins to accelerating, enterprise‑wide value as maturity increases.

The age of agentic: AI adoption surges but innovation drives real business value

AI is now seen as a strategic necessity, not just industry hype. Sixty-eight percent of respondents are aiming for the highest level of AI maturity in their organisations. Eighty-eight percent of companies are already investing in agentic AI – autonomous digital agents transforming operations and decision-making. Seventy-four percent of respondents report that their AI initiatives are creating measurable business value, such as improved efficiency and reduced risk.

However, only 24% say they are scaling AI and achieving ROI across multiple use cases. This highlights the need for organisations to evolve KPIs beyond traditional financial and productivity metrics and build enterprise-wide alignment to fully realise AI’s potential.

The shift from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment is underway, with leaders working to embed AI into products, services, and value delivery.

Talent and agility power success: Human potential remains central

Human expertise remains central to digital transformation initiatives. Organisations are making significant investments in upskilling their workforce, building adaptive teams, and fostering cultures that embrace change.

Despite the rapid adoption of agentic AI, organisations still expect 42% of their tech workforce to remain permanent human staff by 2027 – only a five‑point drop from 2025. High-performing companies plan to retain even more permanent human talent, with 50% remaining in place by 2027, revealing the continued importance of human expertise alongside AI.

Despite these efforts, 53% of organisations report they still lack the talent needed to realise their digital transformation strategies.

Ninety-two percent of organisations surveyed anticipate that managing AI agents will become a critical skill within five years. The most successful organisations prioritise both technological advancements and people, empowering employees to innovate and adapt.

Strategic partnerships fuel growth: Ecosystems expand for the future

To overcome challenges and accelerate learning, 90% of organisations plan to grow partnerships and tech ecosystems over the next year. Strategic alliances are enabling access to specialised expertise, rapid innovation, and shared best practices.

As agentic AI and other advanced technologies become mainstream, organisations recognise the importance of building robust ecosystems that foster co-creation and continuous improvement.

Nearly one-third of tech executives are planning to increase investment in centers of excellence, supporting cross-functional teams and controlled experimentation.

Preparing for tomorrow’s breakthroughs: Leaders embrace bold risks

The future is arriving fast, with quantum computing and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) on the horizon. Leaders are already preparing for these breakthroughs, with 78% of organisations agreeing they must take more risks on emerging technologies to stay relevant.

The report urges organisations to maintain strategic foresight, invest in ethical frameworks, and build resilient, future-ready workforces. By balancing ambition with rational thinking and disciplined execution, tech executives are positioning their organisations to turn disruption into durable, compounding value.