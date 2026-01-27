Schneider Electric partners with McLaren Racing

Schneider Electric will become the Official Energy Technology Partner of McLaren Racing, including the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, McLaren F1 Academy, as well as the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar Team.

Schneider and McLaren Racing will build on their supplier relationship spanning more than 20 years. This will include optimising existing assets in and around the wind tunnel, manufacturing facilities, IT data centres, and beyond with resilient systems to reduce energy consumption, enabling electrification through advanced energy technologies, and leveraging digital twin technology to create data insights to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, says: “We’re proud to welcome Schneider Electric as our Official Energy Technology Partner. This partnership builds on a strong foundation and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and energy efficiency. By combining Schneider’s expertise in energy technology with McLaren’s pursuit of performance, we’ll explore new ways to make our operations smarter and more efficient.”

Olivier Blum, CEO Schneider Electric, comments: “Racing is one of the most challenging environments to demonstrate the value of advanced energy and digital technology. McLaren Racing pushes every system to its limits, which is exactly where our expertise in performance, reliability, and efficiency makes the difference. We’re proud to become the Official Energy Tech Partner of McLaren, providing energy intelligence they depend on, both on and off the track.”