Wearables to the fore in health digitalisation

Enhancing the relationship between people’s health and wellbeing and the global movement of digitalisation with the use of wearables will allow for a wider understanding of health conditions or the optimization of communication.

This is according to IDTechEx’s portfolio of Wearable Technology Research Reports and Subscriptions.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are a perfect example of the way body worn devices can provide means of accessing and communicating data while people go about their day.

Smartphone apps will receive information about blood sugar levels straight from the device and notify users when insulin may need to be administered, meaning people with diabetes can be in control of their condition without needing to constantly take readings using the more traditional finger prick method.

The collection of data accumulated over time within the app software will create visible trends, which may not only help individuals gain a better insight into their personal health, but could contribute to a wider field of knowledge within the industry.

IDTechEx’s report, “Wearable Sensors Market 2025-2035: Technologies, Trends, Players, Forecasts“, explores CGMs as part of a much larger market of sensing technologies that encompasses motion, optical, force and strain, temperature, chemical, and quantum sensors, along with electrodes.

Smartwatches are one of the most common wearable devices, worn by anyone wanting to keep track of biometrics including heart rate, step count, or sleep quality. Similarly, smart rings can achieve a sleek aesthetic whilst accurately providing health data, including data on women’s fertility, through the use of a connected app.

IDTechEx predicts the wearable sensors market to stand at $7,2-billion by 2035, growing at a combined compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2025 and 2035, showing an expected steady uptake of wearable devices into commercial spaces.

Peak accessibility with wearables

The large array of wearable devices available are also stretching to create new and more unique accessibility possibilities, with applications such as smart glasses that use augmented reality technology.

Keeping up with conversations more easily may be possible with real-time narration features, where people who are hard of hearing could have text displayed on the lenses while someone talks to them to ensure no details have to be missed.

For entertainment, virtual reality and mixed reality headsets are a common wearable device, and despite requiring a greater weight and being subject to battery life trade-offs, these devices can allow for a completely immersive experience with image clarity and a large field of view.

IDTechEx’s report, “Optics for Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality 2026-2036: Technologies, Forecasts, Markets“, explores virtual and augmented reality for the purposes of both entertainment and everyday accessibility.

Brain computer interfaces are proving how wearable devices can provide a route to even greater accessibility for people who may need assistance with movements and communication.

Brain computer interfaces can interpret signals from the brain with different levels of invasiveness to control devices, with the use of electrodes or sensors, with IDTechEx’s latest research found within the “Brain Computer Interfaces 2025-2045: Technologies, Players, Forecasts” report.