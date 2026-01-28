A smarter way to cool homes this summer

With summer temperatures climbing, South African households face a familiar dilemma: how to stay cool without the electricity bill skyrocketing.

For many, the default strategy is to run the air conditioner at full blast until the room is freezing, then switch it off until the heat becomes unbearable again.

It is a common habit, but it is also one of the most inefficient ways to cool a home.

Traditional air conditioning units that stop and start repeatedly consume significantly more energy than those maintaining a steady temperature. In a landscape where electricity tariffs are rising and grid stability remains a background concern in many cities, efficiency is a financial necessity and not just part of a green philosophy.

The shift from ‘off’ to ‘controlled’

The latest generation of residential cooling technology is moving away from this binary ‘all-or-nothing’ approach. LG Electronics South Africa has introduced Active Energy Control (AEC) to its Dualcool inverter range, a feature designed specifically to give users granular control over their power consumption.

Rather than simply choosing a temperature, AEC allows homeowners to actively cap the unit’s energy intake. Users can limit the motor’s performance to 80%, 60% or even 40% of its capacity. This acts essentially as a “dimmer switch” for electricity usage.

This is particularly relevant in Mzansi. On a mildly warm day, running an AC at 100% capacity is overkill. By throttling the system to 40%, families can maintain a comfortable environment for sleeping or working while minimising the impact on the household budget.

It also reduces the startup load, which is critical for homes running on solar inverters as many households are choosing to become more and more energy independent.

Hygiene and health in closed spaces

Beyond efficiency, the mechanics of cooling have evolved to address air quality. Air conditioners can become breeding grounds for mould if moisture is allowed to sit in the unit after it is switched off.

Newer models now incorporate auto-cleaning functions that automatically dry the heat exchanger, preventing bacteria and mould growth. This ensures that the air being circulated remains clean, preventing the ‘stale’ smell often associated with older units and maintaining a healthier environment for bedrooms and nurseries.

Smarter management

Efficiency is also driven by visibility. Integration with platforms like the LG ThinQ app allows households to monitor their energy consumption in real-time from a smartphone. Being able to see exactly how much power is being used – and having the ability to adjust it remotely or set schedules – shifts air conditioning from a passive appliance to a managed home asset.

As South Africans prepare for the peak summer months, the focus should shift from simply ‘surviving the heat’ to managing the home environment intelligently. Modern cooling is about temperature control, yes, but it is also about balancing comfort with cost-effective, sustainable energy habits.