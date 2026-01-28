Cash buyers lose, opex wins, as PC price inflation arrives

PC prices are expected to rise as component supply tightens and manufacturers shift their focus toward higher‑margin, AI‑capable devices.

This puts immediate pressure on IT budgets that are already strained. For many organisations, the challenge is no longer just product availability – it’s the financial impact that arrives at a time when capital expenditure is frozen or reduced.

IDC research indicates that global PC pricing pressure will continue as memory and silicon supply is redirected toward AI and hyperscale demand, driving higher input costs for mainstream business devices across emerging markets including Africa.

According to David Buck, GM of InnoVent, waiting for prices to stabilise is a risky strategy because procurement cycles are slow while pricing moves quickly. “Every delayed refresh increases exposure to higher unit costs, longer approval cycles and unplanned budget overruns.”

Industry analysts predict there will be tangible price increases that could directly affect preset budgets while business objectives and outcomes remain unchanged. This directly affects preset budgets while business objectives and outcomes remain unchanged. The cost of delivering those outcomes cannot simply increase because the market shifts.

As a result, rethinking buying methodology has become a strategic agenda point – organisations need smarter, more deliberate buying decisions to protect budgets and maintain delivery commitments.

“This is why leasing has become the most effective way to beat the price shock before it fully materialises. Leasing shifts devices from capital spend to predictable operating expense, preserves cashflow and allows organisations to secure equipment now before further increases take hold,” he explains.

When combined with Qrent, its refurbished division, the case becomes even stronger. The company removes lead time risk entirely by providing immediate access to fit for purpose devices, eliminating dependency on volatile supply chains while avoiding the premium pricing attached to new stock.

Gartner analysis shows that organisations under cost pressure increasingly favour device as a service and leasing models to maintain workforce productivity while protecting liquidity during periods of pricing volatility.

Instead of absorbing rising purchase prices upfront, organisations spread cost over time while retaining flexibility to scale, refresh or adjust as needs change. This approach turns a looming price increase into a controlled financial outcome.

“The PC market is entering a phase where ownership is becoming a liability rather than an advantage. Leasing backed by refurbished devices allows businesses to act before budgets are squeezed, lock in access to technology and free cashflow for growth rather than hardware,” he concludes.

The smartest response to rising PC prices is not to delay or downsize. It is to change the model before the increase becomes unavoidable.