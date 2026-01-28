No end in sight for public cloud growth

The global public cloud market size is anticipated to reach $2 729,95-billion by 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14,7% from 2026 to 2033.

Owing to the high scalability and reduced operational costs offered by cloud services in the wake of digital transformation of industries, the market is witnessing rapid growth.

Moreover, enterprises across the globe are gradually adopting public cloud technology to rapidly build, test, and release quality software products.

The public cloud is a multi-tenant environment, which offers rapid elasticity and high scalability with capability to consume resources on a pay-per-use basis. Governments and institutions are planning gradually to completely integrate its conventional systems with these computing technologies.

Currently, most of the enterprises of varying sizes, are revamping from traditional to digital mode of business. The transformation is likely to create potential market for public cloud owing to its benefits such as reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), agility, and flexibility.

Government organisations are also using this technology services for storage, disaster recovery, risk compliance management, and identity access management applications.

Highlights from the Public Cloud Market Report include: