TCL deepens partnership with Arsenal

TCL has announced Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as its brand ambassador.

TCL recently teamed up with Arsenal and Bukayo Saka with the launch of ‘Inspire Greatness, Together’, a new campaign that celebrates how football brings people together through moments on and off the pitch.

TCL’s philosophy as a global technology brand – built on discipline, long-term commitment, and meaningful connection – sits at the heart of this campaign and mirrors the professional qualities of Saka and Arsenal Football Club.

“We are proud to announce Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as a TCL Brand Ambassador,” says Sunny Yang, GM of TCL Middle East & Africa Business Group. “We have built a fantastic partnership with Arsenal, and this next step of partnering with someone as respected and iconic as Bukayo Saka feels like a natural progression.

“He represents hard work, humility, and authenticity, and he is admired not only for how he plays, but for who he is. These are the values through which TCL inspires greatness.”

The campaign builds on TCL’s multi-year global partnership with Arsenal, which spans both the Men’s and Women’s First Teams. As Official Global Consumer Electronics Partner, TCL continues to integrate technology into the fan experience through content, storytelling, and immersive viewing experiences with Bukayo Saka at the centre of this connection between the game and Arsenal’s global community of supporters.