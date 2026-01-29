iXAfrica Data Centres and Oracle deliver public cloud region in Kenya

iXAfrica Data Centre will collaborate with Oracle as the host partner for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Nairobi, Kenya.

Announced by President William Ruto in January 2024, the new public cloud region will help meet strong demand for OCI services in Kenya.

OCI’s selection of iXAfrica as its colocation partner reflects its unique position as Kenya’s most execution-ready hyperscale data centre facility. Purpose-built to global cloud standards, iXAfrica combines carrier neutrality, high-density AI capability, resilient power architecture, and proximity to critical connectivity infrastructure. This makes it the only facility currently in the market capable of supporting immediate public cloud deployments at scale.

“We are delighted to be in execution mode to bring OCI to Kenya,” says Snehar Shah, CEO of iXAfrica. “With this collaboration, iXAfrica is leveraging the renewable energy, talent, and abundant submarine and national connectivity available in our market.”

By hosting OCI locally, iXAfrica enables organisations in the region to accelerate digital transformation, deploy latency-sensitive applications, and build AI-powered services closer to end users.

“Around the world, governments and enterprises rely on OCI for its security, scalability, and ability to run mission-critical workloads that enable innovation at scale,” says David Bunei, country leader Kenya at Oracle. “These unique capabilities and our collaboration with iXAfrica will further support the growth of the country’s digital economy.”

With construction, power, and connectivity infrastructure already in advanced stages of deployment, iXAfrica is operating in full execution mode to support hyperscale cloud platforms. This readiness underscores iXAfrica’s commitment to delivering resilient, scalable digital infrastructure that meets the stringent operational requirements of global cloud providers.