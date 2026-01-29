Microsoft partners with SABC Plus to widen reach for AI skills

Microsoft South Africa and SABC have announced plans to bring accessible AI fluency and digital skills learning directly to millions of South Africans through the national broadcaster’s digital platform.

Announced at the 2026 Microsoft AI Tour Johannesburg, this collaboration is driven by Microsoft Elevate, the company’s initiative aimed at equipping individuals and organisations with the skills and tools needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. It builds on the AI Skills Initiative, launched in 2025, where Microsoft pledged to train 1-million South Africans by 2026.

Since inception the AI Skills Initiative, Microsoft has engaged 4-million learners, trained 1,4-million individuals, and issued credentials to nearly 500 000 citizens.

According to World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2025, global employers identify AI and data skills among the fastest growing through 2030, while LinkedIn reports AI hiring is up 25% year-on-year and AI literacy job postings increased by 70%, extending beyond technical roles. These trends underscore the urgency of equipping South African with future-ready capabilities.

Microsoft and the SABC intend to integrate AI fluency modules, refresh digital literacy pathways, and co-brand digital badges into the SABC Plus platform. SABC Plus has just over 1,9-million registered users and about 25% active users. Through the platform, learners can consume content on-demand, complete assessments, and earn recognised credentials.

“AI can be a powerful bridge to opportunity. By partnering with SABC, we aim to embed digital and AI skills into the daily lives of millions of South Africans. This initiative ensures that learners, educators, and job seekers alike can access practical, credentialed pathways that prepare them for tomorrow’s workforce. Democratising AI skills is not just a goal – it is our responsibility to shape a more inclusive digital economy,” says Tiara Pathon, Microsoft Elevate AI skills director, South Africa.

“South Africa’s future depends on how we equip our people with the skills to thrive in an AI-driven world. This commitment with SABC Plus is a milestone in our journey to scale access, accelerate employability, and empower communities. By bringing learning directly to where people are – on their devices, in their homes – we are turning ambition into real outcomes. Together, we are building a nation ready for the opportunities of the digital era,” says Vukani Mngxati, CEO of Microsoft South Africa.

According to Microsoft’s recent AI Diffusion Report, South Africa’s AI adoption rose from 19,3% in the first half of 2025, to 21,1% in the second half, a 1,8% increase. Globally, generative AI tools now reach 16,3% of the population, up from 15,1% earlier in the year.

“Yet, adoption in the Global North is nearly twice as fast as in the Global South, highlighting the need for inclusive programmes that help to bridge the digital divide,” says Pathon.

The report also highlights that countries (like the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Norway, Ireland, France and Spain) that have invested early in digital infrastructure, AI skilling and government adoption, continue to lead. The countries that will advance the fastest are not only those building AI, but those putting it to meaningful use. The benefits of AI are expanding rapidly, but not evenly – a gap this collaboration aims to help narrow locally.

“As South Africa’s only public broadcaster, the SABC has a mandate to inform, educate, entertain, and empower our citizens. SABC Plus, the biggest free to air internet-based platform in Africa, is a critical national platform for accessible educational programming. This partnership with Microsoft further strengthens our commitment to delivering relevant, future-facing learning at scale, while also investing in the development of critical skills in the broadcasting industry. Integrating AI and digital content into SABC Plus, we are opening new opportunities and ensuring that innovation serves the public good,” says Lungile Binza, SABC’s chief operations officer.