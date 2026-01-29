Smart clothing market to hit $38,94bn by 2033

The global smart clothing market size is expected to reach $38,94-billion in 2033 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26,8% from 2026 to 2033.

Usage of smart clothing in sports and athletics is on the rise, striving to elevate performance, mitigate injuries, and optimise training.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts are increasingly adopting smart garments embedded with sensors that deliver real-time data on muscle activity, biomechanics, and various performance metrics. This data helps athletes adjust their training routines, avoid injuries, and improve their overall performance.

The growing interest in optimising sports performance and demand for data-driven insights are key factors propelling the market’s expansion.

Smart clothing holds significant potential in strengthening workplace safety and boosting productivity within industrial settings. By incorporating sensors and connected technologies, these garments can monitor body temperature, vital signs, fatigue levels, and exposure to hazardous conditions for workers.

Real-time data generated by smart clothing becomes valuable for identifying potential risks, preventing accidents, and fostering a safer work environment.

Moreover, application of smart clothing extends beyond safety concerns to enhance productivity. By offering insights into movements, optimising workflows, and facilitating real-time communication among workers, these intelligent garments contribute to more efficient and streamlined industrial workspace.

The market’s growth is driven by a surge in demand for upper wear, including smart shirts, jackets, and vests. Smart shirts, for instance, can gather physiological data such as heart rate, breathing rate, and muscle activity, offering valuable insights for enhancing professional performance and workout routines.

The real-time data collection is seamlessly transmitted to accompanying apps, providing a comprehensive overview of various sports parameters, including calories burnt, intensity and recovery, exhaustion levels, and sleep quality.

Thus, the heightened adoption of upper wear across diverse end-user applications is poised to create opportunities for smart clothing providers throughout the forecast period.

Highlights from the Smart Clothing Market Report include: