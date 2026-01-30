Frogfoot expands its KZN footprint with Mitsol acquisition

Frogfoot has expanded its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal with the acquisition of fibre assets that were built and operated by Mitsol.

The transition brings another 19 000 homes on to the Frogfoot network.

“Mitsol is a meaningful acquisition for us,” says Richard Henn, head of mergers and acquisitions at Frogfoot. “This is a quality network that has been well built and maintained, and the Mitsol team has done an excellent job in growing and supporting its client base.

“The location of the Mitsol fibre precincts fits neatly into our existing Frogfoot network, with limited overlap. We are excited to bring our brand to a larger number of homes across the greater Durban area.”

Mitsol will continue to operate as an ISP on the new Frogfoot network, under its well established Resinet brand.