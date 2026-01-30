Reduce online habits that put your money at risk

Online shopping, social media, and mobile apps are all part of everyday life for most South Africans. From ordering groceries and booking rides to sharing photos and downloading new apps, digital activity isn’t optional anymore.

Yet many people don’t realise that what they do online everyday affects how safely they can access their money and protect their finances.

“Your activity online creates behavioural patterns that influence how you are profiled, the adverts you see or the recommendations that pop up on your screen,” says Amenda Makhetha, FirstRand’s head of data privacy.

“Over time, your everyday online activity builds a digital footprint. Once created, this information can be accessed, shared or exploited beyond trusted channels, exposing you to financial risk if it falls into the hands of malicious actors.”

Why your data footprint matters for your finances

Every time we search, transact, shop, or engage online, we leave behind small bits of personal information about ourselves. On their own, these details may seem harmless, but when stitched together, they can reveal a surprisingly detailed picture of someone’s routines, relationships, and financial behaviour.

“Think about it,” says Makhetha. “Just a few public posts from an unsuspecting person can tell a much bigger story than they realise. Details like where you work, when you travel, places you visit often, family connections, and even contact information can quickly add up, and when combined, they can become a real risk in the wrong hands.”

For banks, understanding these patterns can help protect customers by identifying unusual activity or potential fraud. For criminals, on the other hand, that same information can be used to impersonate customers, guess security details, or make fraudulent requests appear legitimate.

A large or unmanaged digital footprint can have real consequences. “Oversharing or unintentionally compromising your personal information makes it easier for fraudsters to impersonate you or interfere with your transactions.

“It can also lead to disrupted access when banks need to carry out additional checks to keep your accounts safe,” adds Makhetha. That’s why data privacy is increasingly recognised as an important layer of financial protection.

How data exposure can affect your banking life

Exposure of sensitive personal information often happens unintentionally, with daily digital habits quietly increasing financial risk. “These include things like using your phone or computer to save card details across multiple online stores, downloading apps that request access to contacts, camera, phone microphone, gallery or location without a clear reason, and sharing personal milestones such as birthdays, travel plans, or work details on public platforms,” says Makhetha.

Using the same passwords across different services creates weak points that criminals can exploit. In fact, some research indicates that approximately 40% to 43% of South Africans use the same password for most or all their online services.

Additionally, many people routinely ignore app permission updates. While these actions don’t automatically lead to fraud individually, together they increase the amount of personal information available to misuse if data is leaked, shared, or stolen.

How to reduce risk without sacrificing convenience

Luckily, protecting your financial life doesn’t require going completely offline. Small, manageable changes can meaningfully reduce exposure to risky situations.

“Reviewing app permissions regularly and revoking app access that is no longer needed is a good starting point. Being selective about where your payment details are stored, changing your passwords from time to time and avoiding signing up for unnecessary accounts and subscriptions can also keep you safer online.”

Similarly, pausing before sharing personal information that can be used for identity verification online can also make an important difference. Enabling strong security features like two-factor authentication, biometrics, alerts, and device updates also adds a much-needed layer of protection that supports both digital and financial safety.

Quick online data and financial safety checklist

Review app permissions regularly, and only grant permissions that are necessary Avoid saving card details on devices, unless needed for frequent use Use strong, unique passwords and a password manager Change your passwords from to time Enable two-factor authentication where available Update your phone and apps to the latest versions Avoid using public WiFi, especially for financial transactions Limit sharing of personal details on social media Pause before posting birthdays, travel plans, or family info Verify links before clicking; don’t trust unknown messages Check privacy settings on apps and social platforms Always log out of accounts on shared devices Monitor bank alerts and report unusual activity promptly



Shared responsibility between banks and customers

Banks invest heavily in secure systems, monitoring tools, and fraud-prevention measures that are designed to protect customers’ money. However, security works best when customers take part in the journey by employing daily habits that strengthen these efforts.

“Good data habits help banks distinguish genuine behaviour from suspicious activity. This helps banks respond faster when intervention is needed and it supports smoother banking experiences and greater piece of mind,” Makhetha points out.

Data privacy isn’t just a fancy term about compliance or technology. It is your right and It’s about everyday decisions that quietly shape financial safety. By understanding how online habits build a digital footprint and taking simple steps to manage that footprint, customers can reduce unnecessary risk while continuing to enjoy the convenience of a digital life.

“Protecting your data isn’t about what your share online. It’s also one of the powerful ways you can protect yourself and your finances,” concludes Makhetha.