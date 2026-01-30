Step out for Flip Flop Day 2026

South Africans are encouraged to put their best foot forward for children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer as Flip Flop Day 2026 returns on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Led by CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, Flip Flop Day is a national fundraising and awareness campaign inviting individuals, schools and workplaces to purchase a R10 Flip Flop Day sticker and wear their flip flops in solidarity with families affected by childhood cancer.

Flip Flop Day continues to highlight how simple, collective action can translate into meaningful, life-changing support. “This fun campaign carries a serious message, that no family should walk the childhood cancer journey alone,” says Hedley Lewis, CEO of CHOC. “A small action, like purchasing a R10 sticker, enables CHOC to provide practical, emotional and educational support to children, adolescents and their families when they need it most.”

Funds raised through Flip Flop Day enable CHOC to continue delivering vital services, including safe accommodation near treatment centres, transport assistance, psychosocial support and educational programmes that help children and adolescents to continue learning during treatment.

In 2026, Flip Flop Day places a strong emphasis on friendship and shared participation, encouraging people to get involved together, whether as colleagues, classmates, families or communities. The campaign reinforces that even small contributions, when multiplied, can make a powerful difference.

Getting involved is simple:

Purchase a Flip Flop Day sticker for just R10 from CHOC or Tekkie Town nationwide

Wear your stickers and flip flops on Friday, 20 February 2026

Encourage friends, colleagues and communities to join

Share your photos, tag CHOC, use #FlipFlopDay26 and help spread awareness

Flip Flop Day demonstrates how collective participation directly translates into practical support.

When just 20 friends purchase a Flip Flop Day sticker, it can help cover the average monthly transport cost for a child to travel to and from treatment.

When 30 friends get involved, it helps fund a CHOC Carebag, which every newly diagnosed child or teenager receives. These Carebags contain essential items such as toiletries, as well as a parent handbook designed to help families understand and prepare for the childhood cancer journey ahead.

When 60 people take part, it can cover one night of accommodation for a child or teenager and their caregiver at a CHOC House, providing a safe, hygienic room and meals, free of charge. Together, these small actions show what is possible when a nation comes together with purpose.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.choc.org.za